Matcha Magic Blends Tradition & Technology

NEW ORLEANS — When entrepreneur Logan Gobert opened Matcha Magic at 2000 Tulane Ave. in the New Orleans BioDistrict in April 2025, she paired a centuries-old Japanese tea ritual with modern data tools to build a café centered on wellness and growth. As the first franchisee of the Seattle-based brand, Gobert represents a growing number of small-business owners using analytics and technology to strengthen local impact while maintaining authenticity.

Bringing Matcha Culture to New Orleans

Gobert said her inspiration came from travels to Japan and a desire to bring that mindfulness home. “Coming from New Orleans, a city celebrated for its rich food and drink culture, I saw an opportunity to introduce something different — a space that celebrates flavor while also promoting a healthier lifestyle,” she said.

She discovered Matcha Magic while researching café concepts that aligned with her values. “I came across Matcha Magic, a woman- and minority-owned brand that shared my values of health, community, and creativity,” said Gobert. “I’m proud to be the first franchisee and the second location to open. Each café is designed to serve its own community.”

Gobert said she was drawn to the brand’s flexibility and room for creativity. “Unlike many traditional franchises, Matcha Magic is open to new ideas, allowing me to customize everything from the store layout to new recipes,” she said. “That gives us the ability to stay authentic and connected to the people we serve.”

“At Matcha Magic, we serve matcha the traditional way with each drink hand-whisked to order,” she added. “We proudly serve ceremonial-grade matcha prepared simply with hot water, just as it’s done in Japan, but we also offer creative lattes and customizable drinks for every palate. In a city with endless options for indulgence, my goal was to introduce a fun, approachable way to enjoy something both delicious and good for you.”

Using AI to Drive Growth

A study by Small Business Insights & Practices found that about 70% of U.S. small and midsize businesses use data analytics, and 76% of those investing in smart technology are experiencing growth. Matcha Magic’s operations reflect how small businesses are now using AI-powered tools to turn customer data into actionable insights.

“We rely heavily on data to help us grow and refine our approach,” Gobert said. “We track sales trends through our POS system, monitor engagement across social media platforms, and value direct customer feedback. I make it a point to ask guests how they discovered us — whether through social media, a friend, or just walking by. These insights help me understand where our reach is strongest and how we can continue to connect authentically with our community.”

Gobert partnered with Krista Pouncy-Dyson, owner of Performance First Digital, to integrate analytics and marketing strategy. “As a new company, it’s important for us not just to show up online, but to truly understand our audience and how they interact with our brand — from a social post to their first sip in the café,” Gobert said. “Performance First Digital helps us bridge that gap between passion and performance.”

Turning Analytics Into Action

Pouncy-Dyson said her firm uses automation and AI to link Matcha Magic’s digital engagement with in-store sales. “We use a mix of proprietary and industry-leading AI tools to analyze consumer behavior and campaign performance in real time,” she said. “Our One Click automation platform integrates programmatic data, social analytics, and POS sales to identify patterns in when and how customers engage.”

“For Matcha Magic, our system identifies which audiences engage most with specific campaigns or creative themes,” she explained. “The predictive layer then uses machine learning to forecast optimal content, placement, and offers before ad spending begins.”

That approach has produced measurable results. “By connecting ad engagement data with POS activity, we’ve seen a 26 percent lift in in-store traffic following optimized social ad campaigns and a 17 percent increase in repeat visits among customers exposed to our ‘Matcha Moments’ digital series,” Pouncy-Dyson said. “AI helped identify that customers who engaged with content about mindfulness and ritual were 2.4 times more likely to become repeat buyers than those driven by product-only posts.”

Her team also monitors trends that influence menu and marketing decisions. “We noticed a spike in positive mentions around ‘iced’ and ‘refreshing’ drinks,” she said. “With that, we launched our Iced Matcha Latte Flight two weeks earlier than planned and spotlighted it in our digital ads. The result was a 34 percent increase in drink sales that month and record social engagement.”

Pouncy-Dyson emphasized that all data collection is transparent and consent-based. “We never sell or share customer data,” she said. “Every transaction and interaction is anonymized and compliant with current privacy standards, including CCPA and GDPR frameworks.”

Blending Innovation and Tradition

Both entrepreneurs say the collaboration shows how small businesses can combine advanced technology with creative vision. “AI will become an essential element for business growth,” Pouncy-Dyson said. “Our goal is to use data to know when a customer might want to try a new seasonal drink or attend an event before they even think to ask.”

For Gobert, technology complements rather than replaces tradition. “In a city known for celebration and flavor, I wanted to create a space that celebrates wellness and balance, too,” she said. “I consider Matcha Magic my love letter to New Orleans and Japanese tradition. For me, matcha isn’t just a drink — it’s a ritual. It’s a symbol of mindfulness, wellness, and community.”