“Match Day” Reveals Strong LSU Health New Orleans Residency Allocations

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – A cohort of 188 LSU Health New Orleans graduating medical students gathered at the Audubon Tea Room to discover the results of the annual National Resident Match Program (NRMP) with “Match Day” results revealing that 50% of graduates will remain in Louisiana for residency training. Of those, 80% will enter an LSU Health residency program.

Established in 1952, the NRMP is the primary system that matches applicants to residency programs with available positions at U.S. teaching hospitals and academic health centers. More than 37,000 students across the country found out on the same date and time where they matched and where they will spend their years of residency training, starting this July.

“Match Day is a day our students look forward to throughout their medical school careers,” says Dr. Richard DiCarlo, dean of LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine. “Our medical graduates are in demand and the high percentage that choose to remain not only in Louisiana, but with LSU Health New Orleans for residency training is a testament to the quality of our programs and the dedication of our faculty.”

- Sponsors -

The 50% of LSU Health New Orleans graduates who matched residency programs in other states will be attending some of the most prestigious out-of-state programs like Johns Hopkins, Harvard, Duke, Yale, Emory, Vanderbilt, Stanford, UC San Diego, and NYU among others.

“More than 57% of physicians providing care to the citizens of Louisiana are LSU Health-trained doctors,” said LSU Health New Orleans Chancellor, Dr. Steve Nelson. “We are proud and honored to train the next generation of Louisiana’s doctors.”

LSU Health has 74 accredited residency and fellowship programs and received more than 15,000 applications this year. Of those programs, 35 had available positions and participated in the NRMP in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles and Bogalusa. All 222 of the positions were filled, demonstrating that the available spots are highly sought-after and that the selection process is extremely competitive.

About LSU Health New Orleans

LSU Health New Orleans educates Louisiana’s health care professionals. The state’s health sciences university leader, LSU Health New Orleans includes a School of Medicine with campuses in Baton Rouge and Lafayette, the state’s only School of Dentistry, Louisiana’s only public School of Public Health and Schools of Allied Health Professions, Nursing and Graduate Studies. LSU Health New Orleans faculty take care of patients in hospitals and clinics throughout the region. In the vanguard of biosciences research, the LSU Health New Orleans research enterprise generates jobs and enormous annual economic impact. LSU Health New Orleans faculty have made lifesaving discoveries and continue to work to prevent, advance treatment and cure disease.