Master P, Jay Cicero and Other Local Innovators Highlight Super Bowl LIX & Canal Street Revitalization at Chamber Luncheon

NEW ORLEANS (Dec. 12, 2024) — The upcoming Super Bowl LIX and the revitalization of Canal Street were the focal points of discussion at the annual New Orleans Chamber of Commerce luncheon. Held at the Hilton Riverside on December 12, the event brought together business leaders from across the city, eager to connect and engage with entertainment ambassador for the big game, Percy "Master P" Ritter. The luncheon featured an insightful panel discussion with prominent community figures, including Blaine Kern, Jr. of Mardi Gras Productions, Jay Cicero of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and Sandra Herman of the Celebrate Canal Coalition. Joining them on stage was Master P, whose words resonated with the audience, as he emphasized the importance of local businesses supporting one another and the value of teaching financial literacy to children at an early age. “I was just a kid growing up in the projects of New Orleans… I was selling popcorn at the Super Dome and I told Mr. [Tom] Benson one day that I was going to be a businessman and take over for him. He laughed,” Master P recalled. “I went from selling popcorn to being an ice cream man, to creating an empire that competes with companies worldwide. Coming from New Orleans, I learned that we need to come together and support one another.” Sandra Herman also shared her vision for Canal Street's revitalization through the "Windows on Canal" initiative, designed to transform the once-vibrant corridor into a pedestrian-friendly space, reminiscent of New York City's Times Square. She announced that Scrim, the famous local escape artist dog who has garnered international attention, would serve as the mascot for the revitalization efforts. Addressing the challenges facing Canal Street, Herman made it clear: “We are not going to surrender our city to fear.” In addition, Dr. Charles Teamer presented the distinguished Dr. Charles Teamer Award, which honors a Chamber member who demonstrates unwavering support for the Chamber’s mission, champions equity and inclusivity, and makes significant contributions to the local economy and community. This year, the award was given to Alden J. McDonald, Chairman and CEO of Liberty Bank and Trust Company. As president and CEO of one of the top three African-American-owned financial institutions in the United States — McDonald is nationally recognized as an advocate and catalyst in the movement to bring minority businesses into the mainstream economy. The luncheon’s theme, “The Art of Good Business: Celebrating 20 Years of the New Orleans Chamber,” underscored the enduring success of businesses that have helped shape the city’s economy and culture. It was a celebration of those who have invested in New Orleans, helping it thrive as a hub for innovation, collaboration, and opportunity.