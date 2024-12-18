Mary Rinaolo Joins JECohen Wealth and Investment Management Firm as New Financial Advisor

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — JECohen, a nationally recognized wealth and investment management firm based in New Orleans, has announced the addition of Mary Rinaolo as a financial advisor. Rinaolo joins JECohen’s growing team of financial advisors serving clients across the country.

“We are excited to welcome Mary to our expanding team,” said Jarrett Cohen, CEO and Chief Investment Officer at JECohen. “At JECohen, we are committed to fostering inclusivity in the wealth management industry by building a team that reflects a broad range of perspectives and experiences. Mary’s expertise will enhance our ability to provide tailored solutions and exceptional service to our clients.”

Inspired by the financial challenges her family once faced, Rinaolo took charge of her own financial future and developed a passion for helping others do the same. Today, she partners with clients to identify growth opportunities and build long-term wealth.

Originally from Lake Forest, Illinois, Rinaolo now proudly calls New Orleans home. She earned her Series 65 license in 2024 and is committed to working closely with her clients to shape their financial futures, ensuring their money works as hard as they do.