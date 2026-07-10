Mary Poppins Comes to Lafon Performing Arts Center

LULING, La. – The Dr. Rodney R. Lafon Performing Arts Center, in partnership with the River Region Drama Guild, will present three performances of Disney’s “Mary Poppins” July 17-19 as part of its 2026-27 Community Series.

The musical follows the practically perfect nanny as she brings joy, imagination and life lessons to the Banks family. It features songs including “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” and “Let’s Go Fly a Kite.”

“Productions like Mary Poppins reflect the power of community theatre to inspire creativity, bring people together and introduce audiences of all ages to the performing arts,” said Ned Moore, executive director of the Lafon Performing Arts Center. “Our partnership with the River Region Drama Guild aligns perfectly with the Lafon Center’s mission to expand access to exceptional arts experiences while providing opportunities for local talent to grow and thrive on a professional stage.”

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“Mary Poppins” at the Lafon Performing Arts Center

The “Mary Poppins” performance dates include:

Friday, July 17, at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 18, at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 19, at 2:00 p.m.

Arts Education and Community Programs

The Lafon Performing Arts Center partners with organizations including the River Region Drama Guild to present community productions and arts programming. The center also hosts performances and educational programs that give St. Charles Parish Public Schools students opportunities to explore the performing arts through professional performances, mentorship and other educational experiences.

The River Region Drama Guild has produced community theatre in the River Region for decades, providing performance opportunities for local actors and volunteers. The production features local performers and is presented in partnership with the Lafon Performing Arts Center.