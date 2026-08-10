Dr. Gina Wilson – Mary Bird Perkins Names New Radiologist. Photo provided by the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.

COVINGTON, La. – Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center has announced that Gina Wilson, MD, radiologist, joined the Mary Bird Perkins Breast Imaging Center in Covington on August 3, 2026. In her new role, Dr. Wilson will be instrumental with her specialized background in vascular, interventional, and breast radiology.

“I am excited to welcome Dr. Gina Wilson to the Mary Bird Perkins family,” says Dr. Daniel Rupley, breast imaging radiologist at MBPCC Breast Imaging in Covington. “Her expertise, dedication, and compassion for patients as a radiologist with a focus on breast cancer strengthens Mary Bird Perkins’ long-standing reputation for bringing premier medical care to patients.”

Before joining Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in 2026, Dr. Wilson spent seven years at Baptist Memorial Hospital for Women in Memphis, Tennessee. Her decision to join Mary Bird Perkins marks a continuation of her deep-rooted service across Louisiana. Notably, while at Our Lady of Lourdes Breast Center in Lafayette, she spearheaded the introduction of a critical risk assessment and high-risk MRI screening program.

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Over her distinguished career, Dr. Wilson also provided expert radiology services at Acadiana Radiology Group and Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette, Touro Infirmary and Touro Imaging Center in New Orleans, St. Charles Parish Hospital, and St. Tammany Health System Women’s Pavilion.

Wilson earned her medical degree from Tulane University School of Medicine, followed by a residency in diagnostic radiology at the Indiana University School of Medicine. To further her expertise, she completed fellowships at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago and at Louisiana State University Health Shreveport concentrated on vascular and interventional radiology and breast imaging.

With more than 20 years of radiological experience, Dr. Wilson is a dedicated researcher and has co-authored publications on critical topics such breast cancer care in low-income countries, and minimally invasive techniques for treating breast abscesses. She has been involved in clinical trials evaluating digital tomosynthesis mammography for advanced breast cancer screening.

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Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, founded in Baton Rouge in 1971, is Louisiana’s largest cancer care organization, serving patients across the state and southwest Mississippi.