Mary Bird Perkins Expands Metairie Clinic

METAIRIE, La. (press release) – Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center has completed the expansion of its Metairie clinic through the opening of additional space in its current location. The clinic, which originally opened last year, is located at 2800 Veterans Memorial Blvd and specializes in the multidisciplinary management and treatment of patients with urologic cancers, providing advanced care for prostate, bladder, kidney, and testicular cancers.

The addition consists of a two-story suite across the atrium from the existing clinic at the Cancer Center’s Veterans Memorial Blvd. location. Its new services include an infusion suite with eight chairs and one private bed, a full pharmacy and a retail pharmacy, five exam rooms, a nurse navigator, a social worker, phlebotomists and clinical trials research.

The clinic is led by a team of four highly experienced physicians: Urologic oncologists Dr. Scott Delacroix and Dr. Jessie Gills, urologist Dr. Matthew Mutter, and genitourinary oncologist Dr. Carrie Marquette. Nurse practitioner Caroline Blanchard is also part of the expanded clinic’s team.

The clinic’s specialist services, combined with the overall cancer expertise of Mary Bird Perkins, has brought much-needed cancer care close to home for patients in the Southshore area. Additionally, its focus on men’s health and urologic cancers has led to patients visiting from throughout the wider Gulf South, providing care to those well outside its Metairie location.

Jodi Conachen, chief operating officer, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, said the Metairie location continues Mary Bird Perkins’ mission of providing crucial cancer care to local communities throughout the region.

“We’re excited to bring our Metairie clinic to completion,” she said. “Its new services enable us to provide even more leading-edge care to residents in the Metairie area, particularly those undergoing treatment for urologic cancers. With the groundbreaking work in the clinical trials space, it also has the capacity to make an impact on those far beyond South Louisiana.”

For more information about the clinic, please visit marybird.org/metairie.

About Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center is Louisiana’s largest cancer care organization and has been leading the fight against cancer for more than 50 years. Founded in Baton Rouge in 1971 by a group of community leaders, the Cancer Center now serves every region of Louisiana and communities across southwest Mississippi.

With the most expansive team of highly-trained oncologists leveraging innovative therapies and technologies, Mary Bird Perkins is offering the most personalized treatment options available in the Gulf South. The Cancer Center’s emphasis on community-based care allows patients to access these resources close to home. From early detection through our innovative Prevention on the Go screening and education program, to diagnosis, treatment and life after cancer, Mary Bird Perkins offers a wide array of individualized support services to improve survivorship and lessen the burden of cancer. For more information, visit marybird.org.