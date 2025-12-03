Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center Names New Surgical Oncologist

COVINGTON, La. (press release) – Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center has announced that Ralph Corsetti, MD, has joined the Cancer Center as its newest surgical oncologist on the Northshore.

Corsetti has more than 25 years of experience in surgical oncology. He obtained his bachelor’s degree at Boston University, graduating Magna Cum Laude, and his medical degree from Boston University School of Medicine. He completed a general surgery residency at Tulane University School of Medicine, and a clinical and research fellowship in surgical oncology at Brown University School of Medicine in Providence, RI.

Corsetti first moved to Louisiana in 1991 and is widely respected across the region. Throughout his career he has been bestowed with a number of honors and awards, and he is an active member of the American College of Surgeons, Society of Surgical Oncology and American Society of Breast Surgeons.

- Sponsors -

While his practice includes breast, endocrine and melanoma surgery, he will also work closely with Mary Bird Perkins’ Breast Specialty Program, which integrates surgery, medical oncology, radiation oncology and advanced imaging to provide seamless, coordinated treatment.

“We’re proud to welcome Dr. Corsetti to the Mary Bird Perkins team,” said Mike Miranda, Northshore cancer center administrator. “He has a sterling reputation throughout the region and will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to our patients on the Northshore.”

Corsetti will practice at Mary Bird Perkins’ Breast Surgery Clinic in Covington.

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

About Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center is Louisiana’s largest cancer care organization and has been in business for more than 50 years. Founded in Baton Rouge in 1971 by a group of community leaders, the Cancer Center now serves every region of Louisiana and communities across southwest Mississippi.

With an expansive team of highly-trained oncologists leveraging innovative therapies and technologies, Mary Bird Perkins is offering personalized treatment options. The Cancer Center’s emphasis on community-based care allows patients to access these resources close to home. For more information, visit marybird.org.