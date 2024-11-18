Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center Introduces Breast Cancer Specialist Program to Northshore Community

COVINGTON, La. (press release) – Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center has launched a new Breast Cancer Specialist Program in Covington, aimed at enhancing the detection, treatment, and support options for breast cancer patients in the Northshore area. The program, which offers a full spectrum of services, is designed to provide local residents with access to top-tier care close to home.

The Breast Cancer Specialist Program features state-of-the-art imaging, advanced breast cancer surgeries, pre-operative education, radiation therapy, medical oncology, and comprehensive follow-up care. This comprehensive approach ensures that patients can receive high-quality treatment without having to travel long distances for specialized care.

Through the program, patients gain access to some of the state’s most experienced breast cancer specialists, including breast surgeons, oncologists, radiologists, and other key cancer support professionals. These experts work together to create highly individualized treatment plans tailored to each patient’s needs. Among the leading professionals on the team are Dr. Genevieve Maronge, a medical oncologist; Dr. R. Scott Bermudez, a radiation oncologist; Dr. Vera Hendrix, a fellowship-trained breast surgical oncologist; and Dr. Daniel Rupley, a breast radiology specialist.

Mike Miranda, the administrator of Mary Bird Perkins’ Northshore Cancer Center, emphasized the importance of personalized care in breast cancer treatment. “At Mary Bird Perkins, when it comes to treating breast cancer, we don’t believe in a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach,” Miranda said. “To improve treatment outcomes and provide the best possible experience for our patients, our team offers uniquely tailored plans that respond to their individual needs.”

The program aims to eliminate the need for patients to travel long distances for top-quality care. “Through our new Breast Cancer Specialist Program, our patients on the Northshore will have access to the most high-quality, specialized breast cancer services in the region,” Miranda added. “In many cases, breast cancer patients will no longer need to travel to Houston or Baton Rouge for the best care. Instead, they can receive treatment close to home in a comfortable environment with their family and friends nearby.”

In addition to medical treatment, Mary Bird Perkins provides a range of support services designed to address the physical, emotional, and financial challenges that come with a cancer diagnosis. These services include genetic counseling, clinical trials, palliative care, financial counseling, patient navigation, psychosocial support, counseling, support groups, and nutritional services, including a therapeutic food pantry.

The program also emphasizes the importance of prevention and early detection, encouraging patients to undergo annual mammograms as part of a proactive approach to breast health.

Patients interested in learning more about the Breast Cancer Specialist Program or accessing care can contact the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center’s Northshore locations. The program is available at the following facilities:

Breast Imaging

Main: (985) 801-6216

AVALA Hospital campus, 67252 Industry Lane, Covington, LA 70433

Breast Surgery

Main: (985) 898-0589

110 Lakeview Drive, Ste 200, Covington, LA 70433

Covington Cancer Center

Main: (985) 614-7871

1203 S. Tyler Street, Covington, LA 70433

Mary Bird Perkins also has cancer centers in Slidell and Hammond, further extending its reach along the Northshore. The organization has served the region since 1988.

For more information about the Breast Cancer Specialist Program, visit marybird.org/breastprogram.