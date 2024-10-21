Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center Expands with New Metairie Clinic

METAIRIE, La. (press release) — Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center has announced the opening of its newest clinic in Metairie, located at 2800 Veterans Memorial Blvd. The clinic specializes in the multidisciplinary management and treatment of patients with urologic cancers, providing advanced care for prostate, bladder, kidney and testicular cancers.

The clinic is the cancer center’s first in the Metairie area and underscores Mary Bird Perkins’ continued commitment to expanding access to high-quality, specialized cancer care, ensuring that residents of Metairie and surrounding communities receive personalized, expert treatment where cancer care is needed most. It will be led by a team of three highly experienced physicians: Dr. Scott Delacroix, Dr. Jessie Gills, and Dr. Carrie Marquette, all renowned for their expertise in the field of urologic oncology.

Delacroix, a urologic oncologist, studied at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge before attending Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans. He completed his internship at Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans in general surgery, his residency at Ochsner Clinic Foundation & Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans in urology, and his fellowship at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX. Currently, he is the Director of Urologic Oncology and a full professor with tenure at Louisiana State University Health Science Center in New Orleans.

Gills, a urologic oncologist, received his undergraduate degree from Louisiana Tech University and went on to study at Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans. He interned at Ochsner Clinic Foundation in the department of general surgery and then a residency in urology for Louisiana State University and Ochsner Clinic Foundation. His fellowship was completed at Kansas University Medical Center.

Marquette, a medical oncologist, studied at the University of Wisconsin for her bachelor’s degree, then at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. She went on to the University of Alabama for her residency in internal medicine and fellowship in hematology and oncology. Marquette has previously worked at Mary Bird Perkins, and is delighted to return to an organization which provides a 100% focus on cancer care.

Jodi Conachen, chief operating officer, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, said the new clinic would continue Mary Bird Perkins’ mission of providing crucial cancer care to local communities, close to home.

“We’re excited to open this new clinic on the Southshore, providing the highest level of cancer care to local patients in a convenient location. This opportunity marks a significant step in our journey to improve access to high quality cancer care, improve survivorship and lessen the burden of cancer for patients across Louisiana,” she said.

“Our three highly experienced oncologists have provided expert care to thousands of Louisiana patients. We’re delighted to have them continue to serve the community in the Metairie area.”