Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center Announces New Practice Manager

Jodie Daguimol. Photo provided by the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. Evoto.

METAIRIE, La. (press release) – Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center is pleased to announce Jodie Daguimol as the new practice manager for the Cancer Center’s Metairie location.

Daguimol, who holds a master’s degree in public administration, comes to Mary Bird Perkins with a wealth of experience in healthcare administration. Her most recent role was clinic manager at LSU Health/LCMC, where she oversaw the daily operations of LSU Health’s ob-gyn faculty practice and its internal medicine and pediatrics faculty.

In her role as practice manager, Daguimol will oversee the daily operations of Mary Bird Perkins’ Metairie clinic. Located at 2800 Veterans Memorial Blvd, the clinic opened last October and specializes in the multidisciplinary management and treatment of patients with urologic cancers. It provides advanced care for prostate, bladder, kidney, and testicular cancers.

“We are delighted to welcome Jodie Daguimol to Mary Bird Perkins,” said Jodi Conachen, chief operating officer, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. “Her background in healthcare administration will be instrumental as we continue to bring the most advanced, leading-edge urologic cancer services to the Metairie area.”

About Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center is Louisiana’s largest cancer care organization and has been leading the fight against cancer for more than 50 years. Founded in Baton Rouge in 1971 by a group of community leaders, the Cancer Center now serves every region of Louisiana and communities across southwest Mississippi. With an expansive team of highly-trained oncologists leveraging innovative medical therapies, breakthrough technologies and breast surgery, Mary Bird Perkins offers the most personalized treatment options available in the Gulf South.

The Cancer Center’s emphasis on community-based care allows patients to access these resources close to home. Its wide array of individualized support services encompass everything from early detection, through the innovative Prevention on the Go screening and education program, to other specialty services, diagnosis, treatment and survivorship. Together, Mary Bird Perkins helps improve survivorship and lessen the burden of cancer. For more information, visit marybird.org.