Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center Announces New CFO

BATON ROUGE, La. (press release) – Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center is pleased to announce that Trent Holmes has joined Mary Bird Perkins as its new chief financial officer.

Holmes has over a decade of public accounting and private industry experience, with a particular specialization in financial management experience in the healthcare field. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Louisiana State University, both with a specialization in accounting.

Most recently, he served as the chief executive officer of the Bone & Joint Clinic of Baton Rouge, where he provided leadership to the physician partners and over 200 staff employees. He had previously served as the clinic’s chief financial officer, where he was responsible for all activities related to financial accounting, including financial planning, budgeting, forecasting, accounting systems and shareholder and employee compensation.

Holmes is also a certified public accountant.

“We’re pleased to welcome Trent to the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center team,” said Jonas Fontenot, PhD, MBA, Mary Bird Perkins president and CEO. “His extensive financial expertise in the healthcare industry, as well as his leadership experience, will prove tremendously beneficial for our organization as we continue to grow and evolve.”

About Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center is Louisiana’s largest cancer care organization and has been leading the fight against cancer for more than 50 years.

Founded in Baton Rouge in 1971 by a group of community leaders, the Cancer Center now serves every region of Louisiana and communities across southwest Mississippi. With an expansive team of highly-trained oncologists leveraging innovative medical therapies, breakthrough technologies and breast surgery, Mary Bird Perkins offers the most personalized treatment options available in the Gulf South.

The Cancer Center’s emphasis on community-based care allows patients to access these resources close to home. Its wide array of individualized support services encompasses everything from early detection, through the innovative Prevention on the Go screening and education program, to other specialty services, diagnosis, treatment and survivorship. Together, Mary Bird Perkins helps improve survivorship and lessen the burden of cancer. For more information, visit marybird.org.