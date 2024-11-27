Mark’s Mid-City Service Station Remains The Friendly Neighborhood Garage

As vehicles have become far more technologically advanced and the sheer number of them has grown exponentially, automobile repair and maintenance has changed dramatically. Mark’s Mid-City Service Station has also changed with the times yet remains true to its roots as the friendly neighborhood garage.

Owner Mark Boudreaux grew up around the corner from the shop’s 4440 South Carrollton location, at the corner of Banks Street, and worked at the shop for 14 years before purchasing it in 1992. He still takes the lead on the larger repair jobs. According to his son, Donnie, who is the current manager, his father “knows a lot of the customers from when they were kids.” All three of the staff are family members.

The facility originally opened in 1935 as a boat repair shop. Now, as a full-service auto mechanic that is also one of only two locations in the city selling ethanol-free gas, it occupies a shrinking but vital niche.

“A lot of New Orleans auto service shops are closing down,” observed Donnie Boudreaux. “Meanwhile, not a lot of people are getting into the industry because the work is so advanced and so hard. Yet there are more cars on the streets than ever.”

As a result, Mark’s draws customers from farther away, which taxes the shop’s commitment to completing work on its customers’ vehicles in just one day. Supply chain issues with auto parts compound the problem.

“We source parts from six different suppliers, plus the dealers,” Boudreaux explained. “Finding parts is one of the hardest parts of the job. Sometimes I have to drive across the river just to pick up one part.”

Another major challenge combines the increasing complexity of vehicles and a widespread distrust of repair shops.

“So many people have been trained by their parents not to trust mechanics,” said Boudreaux, who explained that service people in larger repair shops often work on commission. “They try to sell them stuff that they don’t need. We go out of our way only to sell people what they need. You can make an honest living just selling people what they need.”

To counter these negative impressions, Mark’s frequently includes photos and videos with the estimates they submit to customers and provides detailed information on the ensuing repairs.

“I spend 50% of my time explaining to people what’s wrong with their cars,” noted Boudreaux. “We’re happy to show you the old part and explain why we changed it.”

In addition to trustworthy service, the ethanol-free gas is another reason customers come from farther away.

“Ethanol is basically a filler,” explained Boudreaux. “It can clog up your engine, carburetor, injectors. Older vehicles, smaller two- and four-cylinder engines, they were not designed for ethanol gas.”

Despite all the changes, and the ever-expanding geographic customer base, Mark’s Mid-City Service Station remains a family operation that in turn aims to treat its customers like family. Boudreaux emphasized their attention to detail and their commitment to treating people well, even when they come in with ingrained negative attitudes.

“Our approach is to kill them with kindness,” he said. “We are not in this business to make a killing, we are in it to make a living and to provide a service to the community.”

Mark’s Mid-City Service Station

4440 S Carrollton Avenue // New Orleans // 504-488-0618