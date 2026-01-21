Markets Slide as Trump Tariff Threats Rattle Europe at WEF

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. stocks fell sharply on Jan. 20 as the World Economic Forum (WEF) brought renewed scrutiny to President Trump’s tariff threats toward Europe, pushing the Dow down nearly 900 points and the S&P 500 to its worst day since October.

An analysis published by The Economic Times estimated that roughly $1.4 trillion in global market value was wiped out as equities sold off amid renewed trade-war concerns tied to the Greenland dispute.

Tariff Threats and Market Fallout

President Trump announced on Jan. 17 that the United States would impose 10 percent tariffs on Denmark and seven other European countries beginning Feb. 1, with duties rising to 25 percent by June if no agreement is reached over Greenland.

Markets did not sell off immediately, as investors initially viewed the threat as political signaling and assumed the measures would ultimately be delayed or negotiated away. That assessment shifted during the opening days of the World Economic Forum, when negative reactions from European leaders brought the issue into sharper focus and raised doubts about a quick diplomatic resolution.

As investors reassessed the likelihood that the dispute could escalate rather than de-escalate, market stress indicators rose and global equities moved sharply lower.

European Response and Retaliation Risks

European leaders at the forum expressed concern over Trump’s approach, warning that Greenland-linked tariff threats risk straining transatlantic economic and security cooperation.

“The proposed additional tariffs are a mistake, especially between long-standing allies. The European Union and the United States have agreed to a trade deal last July. And in politics, as in business, a deal is a deal,” said Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission President.

“We either stand together or we will stand divided, and if we are divided, there is the end of an era, of 80 years of Atlanticism, really drawing to a close,” said Bart De Wever, Belgian Prime Minister.

European Union officials have signaled they are preparing potential retaliatory tariffs valued in the tens of billions of euros if the U.S. proceeds with the measures.

Adding to investor unease, Danish pension fund AkademikerPension announced plans to divest roughly $100 million in U.S. Treasury holdings by the end of the month, citing long-term credit concerns. The move signaled that European asset managers could begin using capital flows to push back against U.S. trade policy.

Supreme Court Executive Power Ruling

The escalation comes as the U.S. Supreme Court has yet to rule on whether the president has the authority to impose tariffs without congressional approval.

Justices heard oral arguments in November in a closely watched case testing whether the International Emergency Economic Powers Act authorizes broad tariff powers, but justices are now heading into a four-week recess leaving the significant legal challenge to the administration’s use of executive trade powers unresolved. Under the court’s calendar, the earliest possible date for a decision could be Feb. 20, though no official timeline has been set.