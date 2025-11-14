Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Economy

Markets Signal Clean Energy Shift

November 14, 2025   |By
Markets Signal Clean Energy Shift
Markets Signal Clean Energy Shift. Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS – According to Bloomberg, the stock market is signaling a move towards clean energy, zero-emission logistics, and facilities like decarbonized ports and some Louisiana investors are paying attention. “Over the past year, capital has been moving, decisively, toward energy diversification,” said John O’Donnell, Program Director, Louisiana Clean Energy Fund. “Not because it’s trendy,

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Happy 504 Day!  🎉

Order a full year of local stories,

delivered to your door.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter