Markets Signal Clean Energy Shift

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS – According to Bloomberg, the stock market is signaling a move towards clean energy, zero-emission logistics, and facilities like decarbonized ports and some Louisiana investors are paying attention. “Over the past year, capital has been moving, decisively, toward energy diversification,” said John O’Donnell, Program Director, Louisiana Clean Energy Fund. “Not because it’s trendy,

NEW ORLEANS – According to Bloomberg, the stock market is signaling a move towards clean energy, zero-emission logistics, and facilities like decarbonized ports and some Louisiana investors are paying attention. “Over the past year, capital has been moving, decisively, toward energy diversification,” said John O’Donnell, Program Director, Louisiana Clean Energy Fund. “Not because it’s trendy, but because it’s resilient, profitable, and aligned with the realities every investor, insurer, and policymaker now faces.”

Bloomberg opinion editor Mark Gongloff wrote that markets are increasingly betting on clean-energy companies and infrastructure, reflecting how investors — even amid political skepticism — are pricing in the realities of the energy transition.

“When the S&P Global Clean Energy Index outperforms the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and MSCI World Index, it’s not just a market trend, it’s a statement of confidence in the clean energy transition,” said O’Donnell.

The S&P Global Clean Energy Index tracks leading companies worldwide in clean energy production and technologies like solar, wind, and other renewables. “This isn’t about idealism anymore. It’s about fundamentals,” said O’Donnell. “Energy systems that are distributed, affordable, and renewable perform better in a volatile world.”

Clean-energy stocks and companies tied to decarbonization have out-performed many broader equity indexes in 2025 so far, suggesting investors see the transition away from fossil fuels toward renewable power and grid-modernization technologies as a structural driver.

Market Warnings and Louisiana’s Energy Direction

The Bloomberg piece warns that infrastructure investors who stay tied to high-carbon legacy operations without credible transition plans may face increased relative risk of assets losing value. It also warns that, by focusing solely on oil and gas, investors could miss out on new business or funding opportunities.

These warnings carry particular relevance for Louisiana, which joined Indiana, Ohio, and Tennessee in legally redefining natural gas as “green energy” in June when Governor Jeff Landry signed Act 462 into law. Landry and state legislators said the measure would “unleash Louisiana’s energy industry” by prioritizing oil and gas over wind and solar in the name of grid reliability and energy independence.

The legislation also reduced penalties on new oil production and directed regulators to support expanded fossil fuel development as part of a broader “energy dominance” agenda.

But analysts say the market is already “voting” with its investment capital in favor of the energy transition. “The market is signaling what communities have known for years: resilience pays,” said O’Donnell.

Meta’s Oct. 30 announcement of its 385-megawatt solar investment in Louisiana marks what GSREIA Executive Director Monika Gerhart calls “a turning point for the state’s renewable-energy market.” She said the move builds on growing demand from major corporate buyers like Microsoft and eBay and “sends a clear signal that demand drives large clean-energy commitments — and that creates momentum.”

Federal Rollbacks of Clean-Energy

The Trump administration’s cancellation of Esmeralda 7 on Nov. 13 marks a clear retreat from renewable development on federal lands. Esmeralda 7 is the 6.2-gigawatt solar and battery project in Nevada that would have been the largest in U.S. history. Industry leaders say the decision has stalled clean-energy growth just as the demand for energy is increasing.

In another setback, the United States — joined by Saudi Arabia, Brazil, China, and Russia — blocked adoption of the world’s first international shipping carbon fee at the International Maritime Organization on Oct. 17. The move delays the landmark measure for a year and derails years of negotiations, exposing deep geopolitical rifts over how to price carbon and fund climate adaptation.

In addition, the Department of Energy announced $15.5 billion in cuts to critical energy-infrastructure projects nationwide, funding meant to retool auto factories, strengthen battery supply chains, improve industrial efficiency, and modernize the power grid. “Whichever way you put it, this is bad news for American businesses, jobs, climate, and local communities,” said Jeremy Fisher, principal advisor for climate and energy at the Sierra Club.

These moves highlight a growing disconnect between U.S. policy and international momentum toward clean energy — a divide that other nations are now moving to address directly.

Global Push for Environmental Accountability

At its Oct. World Conservation Congress in Abu Dhabi, the International Union for Conservation of Nature voted to adopt Motion 061, formally calling on nations to recognize ecocide, the mass destruction of ecosystems, as a serious crime under national and international law. The decision, backed by a broad coalition of governments, NGOs, and Indigenous groups, marks a major step toward making ecocide an explicit offense under the International Criminal Court’s Rome Statute.