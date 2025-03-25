Marketing Workshop Empowers Louisiana AEC Professionals

METARIE, La. (press release) – The SMPS Southeast Louisiana Chapter (SMPS SeLA) has announced its workshop “Making Big Moves 2025,” an annual marketing workshop tailored for professionals in the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industries.

This year’s event takes place on April 9, 2025, from 8:45 AM to 5:00 PM at Metairie Country Club. The workshop will feature a CMO panel, roundtable discussions, and a keynote session designed to equip AEC professionals with the latest marketing strategies.

Event Highlights:

CMO Panel: Marketing executives from major organizations discuss business strategy.

Roundtable Sessions: Small group discussions on proposals, branding, and client development.

Keynote Speaker: Julie Huval, FSMPS, CPSM, delivering insights on marketing leadership.

“This workshop is designed to help AEC professionals navigate the evolving marketing landscape,” said Jennifer Hanson, CPSM, Chapter President of SMPS Southeast Louisiana. “With expert speakers and interactive sessions, attendees will walk away with actionable insights.”

Registration is open until April 8, 2025. For full event details and registration, visit here.

About SMPS Southeast Louisiana Chapter

The Society for Marketing Professional Services (SMPS) Southeast Louisiana Chapter is dedicated to empowering marketing professionals in the AEC industry through education, networking, and leadership development.

Through networking, business intelligence, and research, SMPS members gain a competitive advantage in positioning their firms successfully in the marketplace. SMPS offers members professional development, leadership opportunities, and marketing resources to advance their careers.

SMPS is the only organization dedicated to creating business opportunities in the A/E/C industry. Companies tap into a powerful national and regional network to form teams, secure business referrals and intelligence, and benchmark performance. SMPS was created in 1973 by a small group of professional services firm leaders who recognized the need to sharpen skills, pool resources, and work together to build their businesses.

Today, SMPS represents a dynamic network of 6,800+ marketing and business development professionals from architectural, engineering, planning, interior design, construction, and specialty consulting firms located throughout the United States and Canada. The Society and its chapters benefit from the support of 3,700 design and building firms, encompassing 80% of the Engineering News–Record Top 500 Design Firms and Top 400 Contractors.

SMPS’s mission is to engage, inspire, and empower A/E/C professionals for leadership and lifelong learning. SMPS’s vision is Business Transformed through Marketing Leadership. The core purpose of the society is to enrich knowledge and advance practices that build business for professional services firms. The core values that guide the behavior of SMPS are Innovation, Integrity, Life-long learning, Relationships, and Service.