Mark Your Calendar: Isaac Toups to Host Second Annual Christmas Dinner Drive Dec. 21

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Toups Family Meal (TFM), the nonprofit founded by Chefs Isaac and Amanda Toups, is set to deliver 2,000 free Christmas dinner boxes to New Orleans residents in need on Saturday, Dec. 21. This marks the second annual Christmas Dinner Drive, but the first time meals will be directly delivered to recipients’ doors.

From 2-5 p.m. on Dec. 21, a team of volunteer drivers will spread across the city, bringing holiday cheer with boxes containing a whole chicken, collard greens, sweet potatoes, cornbread, and pie — all the fixings for a festive holiday feast. The meals are part of TFM’s ongoing efforts to fight food insecurity in New Orleans, particularly among families, children and individuals facing hunger.

“We’re so proud of the progress we’ve made since our first drive last year, but we know there’s still so much more to be done,” said Chef Isaac Toups. “This initiative has grown thanks to our incredible volunteers and the generosity of people who support our mission.”

The Christmas Dinner Drive is the latest chapter in TFM’s long-standing commitment to alleviating hunger. Since its founding in 2020, TFM has served more than 175,000 meals and continues to support local communities through efforts like its summer meal program, disaster relief initiatives, and food distribution in food deserts.

In order to expand this year’s Christmas Dinner Drive, TFM is seeking additional funding and volunteers. Individuals interested in contributing to the cause can donate or sign up to volunteer on the organization’s website here.