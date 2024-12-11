Mark Romig Shares Plans to Transition from New Orleans & Company’s Chief Marketing Officer to Senior Advisor

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — After an incredibly impactful four-decade career in tourism and public relations, Mark Romig has announced plans to transition from New Orleans & Company’s Chief Marketing Officer to a Senior Advisor for the organization, effective April 1, 2025.

Over the last 44 years, Romig has worked on presidential campaigns, served as protocol and guest relations for the 1984 Louisiana World’s Fair and organized the New Orleans Tricentennial 300th anniversary celebration. He is the stadium announcer for the New Orleans Saints and the recipient of lifetime achievement awards from New Orleans Wine & Food Experience and the local chapter of the Public Relations Society of America. Romig is also the current chair of Fore!Kids Foundation and WYES-TV and serves on the board for Fidelity Bank and on the Super Bowl LIX Host Committee as co-chair of the Media/PR/Branding subcommittee.

Walt Leger, III President and CEO of New Orleans and Company, said: “Mark is a person of exceptional integrity, he is the epitome of a servant leader, and is considered a friend and mentor to many generations of New Orleanians from all walks of life. Mark’s name has been synonymous with the success and resilience of New Orleans’ tourism industry for more than 40 years. Few people have done more to advance our cultural economy – personally and professionally – than Mark.”

In his new advisory role, Romig will be responsible for PR consulting, special projects such as Sail 250, and serve as a hospitality industry ambassador and spokesperson. Romig also will continue to provide counsel to Kelly Schulz and Jeremy Cooker, the two executives charged with leading New Orleans & Company’s Marketing and Communications Department as he moves into a new chapter.

Jeremy Cooker, Romig’s deputy for more than a decade, is being promoted from Vice President of Marketing and Special Projects to Senior Vice President of Marketing for New Orleans & Company. Kelly Schulz, who led PR for New Orleans & Company from 2006 – 2014 and then returned in 2020, will remain in her current role as Senior VP of Communications, leading the public relations team.

Leger continued, “As our executive team member since 2020, and before that as the President and CEO of New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corporation, Mark has been a driving force behind groundbreaking campaigns and innovative strategies that have attracted millions of visitors and have transformed the city’s tourism industry into a powerful engine for economic growth. Mark is irreplaceable, but I have total confidence in Jeremy and Kelly’s ability to seamlessly lead the Marketing and Communications teams and build on Mark’s legacy.”

Romig will continue the role he has held since 2013 as Play-by-Play Stadium Announcer for the NFL’s New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome, succeeding his father, the late Jerry Romig. He has called more than 110 consecutive home and playoff games as of December 1, 2024.

In addition, Romig will remain active on his boards and advisory councils, serve as master of ceremonies for various events throughout the region, including commercials and voiceover work. He also will do general PR consulting on important local and regional issues and programs.

Romig is currently serving as Co-Chair of the Super Bowl LIX Host Committee’s Media/PR/Branding Committee. Super Bowl LIX will take place on February 9, 2025, marking New Orleans’ 11th time as host city.

“Mark Romig has beautifully carried on the legacy of his father Jerry Romig as a cherished member of the New Orleans Saints family,” said Mrs. Gayle Benson, Owner of the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans. “Like his father, Mark has shared his voice and his talents to make New Orleans a better place for our residents and visitors. I am proud to call Mark a friend and I congratulate him as he moves into this new chapter of his life and career.”

According to Darryl Berger, Founder and Chairman of the Berger Company, Chairman of the Board of the New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corporation (NOTMC) from 2011 – 2019 and a long-time board member of New Orleans & Company, “Mark Romig’s contributions to the travel and tourism industry of New Orleans have been invaluable in shaping this city into a global destination. His visionary leadership, coupled with his deep commitment to community and culture, have set new standards for tourism marketing and promotion of New Orleans. In every respect, Mark Romig is a tourism hero and a cultural icon of our city.”

Mark Romig said, “My approach to tourism has been as much about the local community as it is about the visitor experience, as well as being a mentor to the team members with whom I have been fortunate to work alongside. I have always prioritized initiatives that benefit both travelers and residents alike, creating a symbiotic relationship between the two. Tourism growth benefits all residents of New Orleans, supports local businesses, increases job opportunities, and highlights the city’s diverse neighborhoods. A thriving tourism industry requires investment in the community and a passionate team of professionals. That team is in place at New Orleans & Company with CEO Walt Leger, EVP Alice Glenn, a talented executive leadership team, the well-deserved promotion of Jeremy Cooker to SVP of Marketing, Kelly continuing to lead the PR team, and 90 hard-working employees across every department. I absolutely adore this city and do not plan on retiring any time soon!”