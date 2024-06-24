Mark Romig Appointed as Honorary Consul for Thailand in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans & Company announced last week that the Royal Thai Embassy in Washington, D.C. has confirmed the Kingdom of Thailand’s appointment of New Orleans native Mark Romig as Thailand’s Honorary Consul in Louisiana. This appointment underscores Romig’s more than four decades of experience in international relations and his commitment to fostering bilateral relations between Thailand and the United States in the 191st year of diplomatic relations, making Thailand the oldest treaty ally of the United States in Asia.

With experience in communications and protocol, Romig is poised to serve as a central figure in promoting cultural exchange and cooperation between Thailand and Louisiana. His appointment as Honorary Consul signifies a commitment to strengthening ties and enhancing mutual understanding between our two nations. Romig will act as a key liaison in New Orleans, serving as a point of contact for Thai citizens and providing assistance to promote Thai interests and facilitate consular services within Louisiana.

“I am looking forward to serving and promoting the unique relationship that the Kingdom of Thailand and the United States enjoy, and representing Thailand throughout Louisiana,” said Romig in a statement about the appointment. “The people of Thailand and Louisiana share much in common – a population of passionate citizens, a rich history and culture, amazing cuisine and generous hospitality.”