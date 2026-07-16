Maritime

Maritime Groups Warn Jones Act Waiver Hurts Investment

July 16, 2026   |By
Maritime Groups Warn Jones Act Waiver Hurts Investment
Maritime Groups Warn Jones Act Waiver Hurts Investment. Photo taken as screenshot from the Blessey Marine Services website: https://www.blessey.com.

NEW ORLEANS – The American Maritime Partnership and American Waterways Operators say the federal government’s temporary Jones Act waiver is delaying investment, disrupting contract decisions and creating uncertainty for one of Louisiana’s largest industrial sectors. The waiver, issued during the conflict with Iran to help address fuel supply concerns, allows certain foreign-built and foreign-crewed vessels

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