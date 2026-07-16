Maritime Groups Warn Jones Act Waiver Hurts Investment

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NEW ORLEANS – The American Maritime Partnership and American Waterways Operators say the federal government’s temporary Jones Act waiver is delaying investment, disrupting contract decisions and creating uncertainty for one of Louisiana’s largest industrial sectors. The waiver, issued during the conflict with Iran to help address fuel supply concerns, allows certain foreign-built and foreign-crewed vessels

NEW ORLEANS – The American Maritime Partnership and American Waterways Operators say the federal government's temporary Jones Act waiver is delaying investment, disrupting contract decisions and creating uncertainty for one of Louisiana's largest industrial sectors.

The waiver, issued during the conflict with Iran to help address fuel supply concerns, allows certain foreign-built and foreign-crewed vessels to transport cargo between U.S. ports. The organizations contend the waiver has expanded beyond its original purpose, allowing foreign operators to compete for domestic shipping contracts that would normally be handled by American companies while harming the domestic maritime workforce.

Louisiana's Maritime Economy

The issue carries particular significance in Louisiana, where the Jones Act supports 70,780 jobs and generates approximately $18.2 billion in annual economic activity, according to the American Maritime Partnership.

Because Louisiana is home to one of the nation’s largest domestic maritime industries, including shipyards, tug and barge operators, ports and offshore service companies, the waiver’s effects could extend beyond shipping companies to manufacturers, suppliers, service providers and thousands of workers who support the state’s maritime economy.

Harahan-based Blessey Marine Services, which distributed the industry background information, operates a fleet of 82 inland tugboats and 175 tank barges across the nation's navigable inland waterways, including the Mississippi and Ohio river valleys and the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway.

“The Jones Act is the seminal law that supports 650,000 American mariners, shipyard workers, and support personnel from coast to coast,” said Clark Todd, president and CEO of Blessey Marine Services. “There are over 40,000 Jones Act compliant vessels that work in the domestic coastal and inland maritime transportation segments. These vessels and the American mariners who crew them are vital to national supply chains and national security.”

Maritime Groups Warn Jones Act Waiver Hurts Investment. Photo taken as screenshot from the Blessey Marine Services website: https://www.blessey.com.

Investment Uncertainty - Jones Act Waiver

The American Maritime Partnership says uncertainty surrounding the waiver has already caused some companies to delay vessel construction, postpone investments in new vessels and shipyard projects and reconsider other long-term capital spending. The organization argues that uncertainty over the waiver’s duration is making businesses reluctant to commit financing to projects involving domestic vessels and shipyards.

The Federal Reserve's Beige Book, released June 3, reported that a water transportation company had paused domestic shipping investment because of Jones Act waivers.

One U.S. vessel operator cited in industry information distributed by Blessey Marine Services and the American Maritime Partnership lost a contract that would have lasted six to 18 months when the customer canceled the agreement after the waiver was extended and instead booked a foreign-flagged vessel.

According to the materials provided by Blessey Marine Services and the American Maritime Partnership, the same operator later lost a 12-month charter to an oil company. Two vessels are now idle with full crews, losing a combined $50,000 per day and placing 32 American crew positions at risk.

The American Maritime Partnership says similar contract losses could ripple through the broader maritime supply chain, affecting shipyards, equipment manufacturers, suppliers and other businesses that build, repair and support domestic vessels.

Response from the Industry

“The Jones Act is foundational to the American maritime industry, and a critical pillar of our nation’s economy and security. We share President Trump’s goal of restoring American maritime dominance, but eroding the Jones Act and giving domestic routes to foreign vessels and crews while sidelining American mariners does the opposite,” said Jennifer Carpenter, president of the American Maritime Partnership.

“We appreciate the Trump Administration’s support of the American mariner, American shipyards, and the development of the Maritime Action Plan,” said Todd. “But at this point, the Jones Act waiver has failed to deliver solutions to the Administration’s purported issue of domestic gas supplies.”

“The most egregious action has been the Chinese tanker that carried three loads of asphalt from the Gulf of America to East Coast. Without the waiver, these cargoes would have been carried on Jones Act vessels,” said Todd. “The waiver needs to expire.”

The temporary Jones Act waiver has also drawn opposition from members of Louisiana's congressional delegation. House Speaker Mike Johnson, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins and U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow have urged the Trump administration to allow the waiver to expire.

The American Maritime Partnership, American Waterways Operators and other maritime organizations are urging the federal government to allow the waiver to expire. They argue restoring full Jones Act requirements would preserve American jobs, encourage investment in U.S. shipyards, strengthen domestic manufacturing, support the maritime workforce serving Louisiana's ports and energy industry and broader economy.