Bogdan Mynka – Marigny Opera House Names New Executive Director. Photo provided by the Marigny Opera House.

NEW ORLEANS – Effective Aug. 1, Marigny Opera House Artistic Director Bogdan Mynka will assume the additional role of Executive Director, succeeding Dave Hurlbert, who is retiring from that role after founding the Marigny Opera House in 2010.

A classically trained tenor, Bogdan is well-known to New Orleans audiences for his performances with New Orleans Opera Association and the Tulane Summer Lyric Theatre.

He has also attracted wide recognition for his successful local productions of adapted operas performed at the Marigny Opera House:

- Sponsors -

VERISMO: A Night of Italian Opera Tableaux (May 27-29, 2025)

TOMORROW AND TOMORROW (August 29-31, 2025)

MAID OF ORLEANS (January 16-18, 2026)

Bogdan became Artistic Director of the Marigny Opera House on May 1st, 2026. He has planned the Marigny Opera Ballet’s 2026-2027 Season, which expands the professional resident dance company to include singers, joining together with musicians to present four unique programs of ballet operas (September 2026 – May 2027).

Bogdan Mynka – Education and Experience

Bogdan is a New Orleans-based singer and impresario born in Ukraine and trained at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where he received a master’s degree. An acclaimed tenor, he has performed leading roles in operas and musicals in Europe and America: at the Kleines Theater in Salzburg, and the Palau de les Arts in Valencia—and in New Orleans as Jesus in the touring company of Jesus Christ, Superstar, the Officer in Il Barbiere di Sviglia with the New Orleans Opera Association, and Bobby, the lead character in Stephen Sondheim’s Company at the Tulane Summer Lyric Theatre.

Marigny Opera House

Founded in 2012, the Marigny Opera House is a nonprofit performing arts venue housed in the former Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the Faubourg Marigny. Its mission is to support New Orleans-based performing artists by providing space to create, rehearse and present new work in opera, dance, theater, jazz and classical music. The organization also founded the resident Marigny Opera Ballet in 2014.

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

The Marigny Opera House provides local arts groups with access to the space at no rental cost, with ticket revenue shared so artists receive at least 60% of proceeds.