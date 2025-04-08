Mardi Gras Records Releases “I’m Feeling Good!” (Big Chief Remix)

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans Label Mardi Gras Records is excited to announce the release of “I’m Feeling Good!” (Big Chief Remix), a reimagining of Professor Longhair’s 1965 longtime Mardi Gras anthem, “Big Chief,” featuring New Orleans vocalists Big Chief Romeo Bougere (of the 9th Ward Hunters) and Dawn Richard (known for her early days in Danity Kane and her critically acclaimed solo career).

Showcasing the dual perspectives of a parade participant and an onlooker entranced by the rhythms and chants of a second line, the remix takes listeners on a journey of celebration with its upbeat dance music tempo, shining a light on the universal phrase featured in the original hit (‘I’m feeling good’). “I’m Feeling Good!” (Big Chief Remix) is now available on all streaming platforms.

In addition to the single, Mardi Gras Records has also announced the “I’m Feeling Good!” music video launch. Filmed using only an iPhone, the video features Chief Romeo Bougere with his two-year-old son, Romeo III singing on the levee in the Lower Ninth Ward and Dawn Richard in the Seventh Ward on Mardi Gras Day with Big Chief David Montana and the Washitaw Nation. Both the single and music video were recorded and filmed during the 2025 Mardi Gras season to capture the essence of carnival in the new song.

Mardi Gras Records was founded by Warren Hildebrand in 1977, but his Louisiana music roots go all the way back to the 1950s when his father Henry Hildebrand, Jr. started All South Distributing (a regional record wholesaler) and Watch Records in the 1960’s. “Big Chief” was originally released in 1965 as a 7” single by Watch Records, featuring Professor Longhair on piano and Earl King on vocals. After Hildebrand Jr.’s passing, Hildebrand carried on his father’s legacy and music catalog through Mardi Gras Records. When he was ready to bring a new life to the well-known classic, his first call was to music producer and artist Eric Heigle.

“The original 1965 ‘Big Chief’ is a true Mardi Gras classic that instantly transports you to a crowded bar room Jukebox, blasting out Carnival songs while a street parade passes by outside,” said Hildebrand. “‘I’m Feeling Good! (Big Chief Remix)’ takes the song to a whole new level of joy and intensity. I’m proud to continue placing a spotlight on our amazing talent here in New Orleans, and excited to put a spin on New Orleans tradition with this remix. This will be a song that resonates with our city and beyond for many years to come.”

In producing “I’m Feeling Good!” Heigle faced a challenge — Although Warren had access to the song’s original rights, the original multi-track tapes were not available. Heigle utilized AI to separate the original track’s vocals and instruments in order to create a new hybrid track — incorporating the original musicians along with the addition of new musicians. This flexibility allowed him to create a new arrangement, giving the song a new feel that resonates with both New Orleanians and music lovers across the globe.

When thinking of a voice to lead the new track, Heigle knew that Big Chief Romeo Bougere would be a perfect fit. Developing a close relationship through their work with the 79rs Gang and a new project in-the-works, That Mighty 9, Heigle’s favorite Mardi Gras Indian singer was added to the track. Heigle’s vision for the lyrics took the perspective of Bougere as the parade’s Big Chief, walking along the route, singing with his tribe, and capturing the attention of others who joined in on the celebration. He also wanted to create the alternate perspective of the onlooker who just couldn’t help but join the parade, which sparked the idea for an additional singer. They selected Dawn Richard to fill the role, who has worked with Heigle on several projects including her albums Second Line and Quiet in a World Full of Noise (with Spencer Zawn).

“The original ‘Big Chief’ recording is pure magic,” said Heigle. “I knew if I was going to even dare touch it, it had to be with collaborators who shared that opinion and were willing to try and take it somewhere new.”

View the music video for “I”m Feeling Good!” (Big Chief Remix) HERE, and stream the single now on all streaming platforms. For more information, visit www.mardigrasrecords.com.

“I’m Feeling Good!” (Big Chief Remix) Credits:

Earl king – vocals

Professor Longhair – Piano

Romeo Bougere – vocals, percussion

Dawn Richard – vocals

Eric Heigle – drums, percussion, bass synth

Brian Danos – additional production, programming

Jeremy Phipps – trombone

About Romeo Bougere

Romeo Bougere is the Big Chief of the 9th Ward Hunters Gang. Following in the footsteps of his father Rudy, he was raised in the culture. As a founding member of 79rs Gang, he released two full length albums entitled “Fire on the Bayou” and “Expect The Unexpected”. Over the last few years, 79rs Gang has toured coast to coast across North America, as well as across Europe, winning over audiences in France, Germany, Spain, Portugal, and the UK. He was also a featured artist on Jon Batiste’s breakthrough album “WE ARE”.

About Dawn Richard

Dawn Richard is a genre-defying artist, singer, songwriter and visual creator whose work bridges the worlds of music, performance and visual storytelling. A proud New Orleans native, she weaves the rich cultural tapestry of her hometown into her artistry, blending electronic, R&B and Afro-futuristic influences into a sound that is uniquely her own. From her early days in Danity Kane to her critically acclaimed solo career, Dawn has consistently pushed the boundaries of music and visual expression. Her solo projects, including Goldenheart, Blackheart and Second Line: An Electro Revival, showcase her fearless approach to sound, combining innovation with deeply personal narratives.

About Mardi Gras Records

Mardi Gras Records is a New Orleans music label founded by Warren Hildebrand in 1977. The label began with the music of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, but quickly expanded into many additional Louisiana music genres – Cajun, Zydeco, Jazz, Gospel, Brass Bands, Southern Soul and so much more. Over the decades, Mardi Gras Records built a solid catalog of compilations and original recordings, with a catalog that now consists of over 4,000 recordings. Its first album was Mardi Gras in New Orleans, released in 1977. For more information, visit www.mardgrasrecords.com.