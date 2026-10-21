Mardi Gras Krewes Challenge Carnival Fees. Photo by David Mora, David Nola Photography (https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidnolaphoto/).

NEW ORLEANS — A letter attributed to concerned members of small and mid-size Mardi Gras krewes is calling on New Orleans officials to reconsider newly approved Carnival fees for 2027, arguing that the additional costs could disproportionately affect smaller organizations and undermine an event that generates hundreds of millions of dollars in economic activity.

In a letter addressed to Mayor Helena Moreno, her administration and the City Council, and distributed to Biz New Orleans by Nola Thought, the authors questioned the city’s approach to financing Carnival-related services and called for a more detailed accounting of the tax revenue Mardi Gras generates. The letter was signed “Concerned members of New Orleans small and mid-size krewes,” although no individual authors or krewe affiliations were identified.

“Carnival generates the revenue. The city just doesn’t capture it well,” the letter states.

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The New Orleans City Council approved a new tiered Carnival fee structure Sept. 3, with charges of $5,000, $7,500 or $10,000 depending on the number of floats or pull units in a parade. The fees, which take effect in 2027, are intended to help offset municipal expenses associated with Carnival, including police, fire and sanitation services.

The dispute comes as the Moreno administration is proposing substantial reductions to the city’s 2027 sanitation budget, including a $1.75 million cut to Mardi Gras post-parade cleanup services. During an Oct. 19 City Council budget hearing, several council members objected to the proposed elimination of Mardi Gras and special event cleanup funding, with Councilmember Lesli Harris calling the proposal “unserious.”

Chief Administrative Officer Joe Giarrusso III also told council members that the city faces an approximately $4 million shortfall associated with Mardi Gras.

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Moreno defended the administration’s broader budget proposal Oct. 20, saying the city faces difficult financial choices and that council members seeking to reverse particular cuts would need to identify other spending reductions or sources of recurring revenue. Her administration has proposed approximately $77 million in cuts for 2027 as the city works to address its continuing budget shortfall.

Financial Pressures on Smaller Krewes

The letter argues that the structure places a greater per-rider burden on smaller organizations, many of which operate with volunteer leadership and have already established budgets and collected dues for the 2027 season.

“Flat tiered fees hit small krewes hardest,” the letter states. “The proposed fee averages $6.64 per rider citywide. Averages hide the problem. A krewe of 500 riders paying a $5,000 fee carries roughly $10 per member. A superkrewe of 3,000 riders paying $10,000 carries about $3.33.”

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The authors argue that smaller krewes already face higher per-member expenses for tractors, flambeaux, marching bands and insurance because they cannot spread those costs across thousands of riders.

“Small krewes are run by volunteers on tight budgets. Many collected 2027 dues months ago, based on costs known at the time. A new mid-cycle fee lands after krewe budgets are set,” the letter states. “Push enough small krewes past their breaking point and Carnival becomes something only superkrewes can afford. Once a krewe folds, it doesn’t come back, and neither does the century of neighborhood tradition it carried,” the letter states.

Questions About Carnival’s Economic Impact

The letter also questions whether the city has adequately accounted for the economic benefits Carnival generates throughout the year, citing a 2024 study by Tulane economist Toni Weiss commissioned by the Mayor’s Mardi Gras Advisory Council and New Orleans & Company. The study estimated that the 2023 Carnival season generated approximately $18.1 million in direct city tax revenue against $10.6 million in municipal expenditures, producing a net fiscal benefit of approximately $7.5 million. That represented $1.71 in direct tax revenue for every dollar the city spent. When additional revenue attributed to Mardi Gras’ broader franchise value was included, the estimated return increased to $2.64 per dollar spent.

“That spending doesn’t happen on parade day alone. It happens all year: throws bought from local suppliers, hotel rooms for ball weekends, limos and buses, tuxedo rentals, gowns, catering, venue bookings, float builders, and the hospitality jobs all of that supports.”

The authors challenge the city’s accounting of Carnival-related expenses and revenue, questioning how the administration calculated a Carnival-related shortfall that the letter places at $3.75 million and whether that figure includes all of the tax revenue generated by Mardi Gras.

“If the city’s share of that activity isn’t reaching the general fund, that’s a revenue allocation problem. Charging the people who generate the activity won’t fix it,” the letter states.

The 2024 study examined the 2023 Carnival season, while the administration’s more recent estimates concern the costs of providing services during subsequent celebrations. Differences in accounting methods, municipal expenditures and tax collections could at least partially help explain the conflicting financial assessments.

Calls for Greater Consultation

The letter also raises concerns about the level of consultation with smaller Carnival organizations.

“To our knowledge, no one from the administration has consulted small and mid-size krewes on how these fees would affect their members,” the authors wrote.

The city has said its Mardi Gras Advisory Council worked with officials on the new fee structure. The letter notes that the council is co-chaired by representatives of Rex and Zulu and questions whether small and mid-size krewes were included in those discussions.

The authors are asking city officials to delay implementation of the fees until 2028, publish a full accounting of Carnival-related costs and tax revenues, consult small and mid-size krewes before moving forward with a fee structure and establish a more equitable system based on rider counts. They also call for full restoration of post-parade and special event sanitation funding.

“Mardi Gras isn’t a line item the city can trim because it looks like fun. It’s one of the largest economic events in Louisiana, and the small krewes are a big part of why people come,” the letter states.