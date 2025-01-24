Mardi Bar Wars Launches in New Orleans: Waging War for the Coast

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – As part of the expanding Recycle DAT! initiative, the New Orleans community is about to witness an exciting new program with the launch of Mardi BarWars, spearheaded by Johnnie James II, founder and CEO of Pursuit of Happiness Farms, Ray Fontaine, founder of Climate Culture, and Franziska Trautman, founder of Glass Half Full.

This electrifying competition brings local bars into the fight for coastal restoration. Starting on Jan. 25 and continuing through Mardi Gras day, bars will race to recycle glass while directly supporting the restoration of the Gulf Coast. This launch of this program falls under the wider Recycle DAT! initiative, in its third installation.

More Than a Recycling Competition—A Movement for the Coast

- Sponsors -

Bar Wars isn’t just about recycling; it’s about action. This game-changing initiative unites the vibrant New Orleans bar scene with cutting-edge coastal restoration efforts. Competing bars and participating community members not only contribute to innovative solutions for coastal erosion, but they also help create stunning public art installations that raise awareness and inspire action in our community.

The inaugural “Mardi Bar Wars” pilot focuses on bars across the city and along Mardi Gras parade routes—paving the way for future citywide and regional events that will scale to protect our coastlines.

“Bar Wars was born at Climate Culture Salon Vol 1, and will officially launch at Salon 2,” said Johnnie James II, Founder and CEO of PoH Farms. “This is just the beginning – we’re gearing up to wage war for the entire Gulf Coast, one recycled glass bottle at a time.”

How to get involved

The fight for coastal resilience requires a collective effort. Here’s how individuals and organizations alike can be part of this movement:

Bars looking to compete in the initial “Mardi Bar Wars” pilot: New Orleans bars interested in being part of this historic effort should contact Ricky Ostry at ricky@glasshalffull.co to secure their spot in the Mardi Bar Wars pilot program.

- Sponsors -

Individuals looking to send in support for the initial “Mardi Bar Wars” pilot: Help Bar Wars meet their pilot goal of raising $10 for every pound of glass collected. Every dollar raised funds climate art, restoration projects, and the future expansion of Bar Wars. Your support helps empower the community and restore the Gulf Coast. Contributions can be made on behalf of your favorite competing bar at barwars.xyz – Donations during the “Mardi Bar Wars” competition will occur via Recycle DAT! Fiscal sponsor, Grounds Krewe, a 501(c)3 non profit organization.

Bars looking to compete in future “Bar Wars” competitions: Not on the Mardi Gras route or within NOLA city limits? No problem. The organizers behind Bar Wars plans to expand the program beyond Mardi Gras Recycle DAT! and New Orleans. To sign up for future competitions, contact Ricky at ricky@glasshalffull.co and claim your spot in upcoming Bar Wars tournaments.

Individuals looking to learn more about the Bar Wars program: Attend Climate Culture Salon Vol 2 at the Music Box Village on January 25, 2025, at 4:00 PM. This isn’t just a party it’s where Bar Wars was born and will take its first step toward revitalizing the Gulf Coast. Hear from Johnnie James II about the origins and vision of Bar Wars. RSVP here. Additional information about bar wars can be found at barwars.xyz.

Organizations looking to support the wider Bar Wars program: Bar Wars Alliance Members (BWA) brings together like-minded businesses and organizations that want to maximize impact and support our mission. If your company is aligned with the mission, get in touch. Contact info@pohfarms.com to join as a Bar Wars collaborator, partner, or sponsor.

A Special Thanks to “Mardi Bar Wars” Partners

Thanks to Glass Half Full for their unwavering dedication to collecting and recycling the glass that powers this initiative. Also to Climate Culture for their ongoing support and collaboration in bringing this project to life. And of course, to Recycle DAT!, the sponsor of the initial pilot of Mardi Bar Wars.

About Recycle DAT!

Recycle DAT! Is a joint initiative of the City of New Orleans and New Orleans and Co. It’s spearheaded by local groups including the non profit organization, Grounds Krewe, local glass recycling company, Glass Half Full, and the Osprey Initiative. Recycle DAT! Is supported by the city’s office of resilience and sustainability along with New Orleans & Company, the main economic development and tourism organization for the City of New Orleans.