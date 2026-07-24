Marcus & Millichap Sells $8.8M Covington Medical Office

COVINGTON, La. – Marcus & Millichap, a Nashville, Tennessee-based commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, has announced the sale of a 10,690-square-foot medical office property, occupied by Cardiovascular Specialty Care Center, in Covington, Louisiana. The property sold for $8,811,000.

“The sale of this newly constructed cardiovascular surgery center at $824 per square foot reflects the quality of the asset and the strength of the tenant,” said Seth Haron, managing director investments. “Staffed by eight physicians and affiliated with US Heart & Vascular, the facility is well positioned to meet growing demand for specialized outpatient care.”

Haron, Ashish Vakhariya and Darin Gross, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Detroit office, in association with Steve Greer, Marcus & Millichap’s Louisiana broker of record, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a group of investors/physicians affiliated with the tenant, and procured the buyer, Montecito Medical.

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The newly constructed medical office property is located at 2252 Watercross Parkway. Completed in 2025, the asset is fully leased to a cardiovascular specialty practice under a long-term triple-net lease and benefits from the growing Northshore region’s sustained demand for outpatient and specialty healthcare services. The property will continue operating as a cardiovascular surgery center and offers expansion potential to accommodate future growth.

Marcus & Millichap closed 8,818 transactions with a sales volume of $50.8 billion in 2025. The company had 1,808 investment sales and financing professionals in more than 80 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate at year end.