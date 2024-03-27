March 31 Deadline to Apply for Super Bowl LIX Supplier Diversity Program

NEW ORLEANS — The deadline for qualified businesses to apply for the Super Bowl LIX Supplier Diversity Program is Sunday, March 31.

The Super Bowl LIX Supplier Diversity Program is an opportunity for local, diverse suppliers to gain exposure to event-based procurement knowledge, network with potential clientele and compete for contracts related to Super Bowl LIX, which is scheduled to take place on Feb. 9, 2025. The program aims to support minority, woman, disabled, LGBTQ+ and veteran-owned businesses.

Businesses must meet the following criteria to be considered for the Supplier Diversity Program:

Be 51% owned and operated by a minority, woman, person with disabilities, LGBTQ+ or veteran individual;

Provide a product or service requested by the Super Bowl LIX Supplier Diversity Program;

Be the direct source of the goods and services proposed in their bid;

And be in good standing and eligible to do business within the state of Louisiana

Since February 2022, have been in operation, with an established office in any of the following parishes: Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington.

Businesses still wishing to apply can do so online at SuperBowl59Suppliers.com.