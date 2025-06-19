Marc Broussard to Headline 8th Annual Beignet Fest

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Beignet Fest Foundation has announced the music lineup and officially opened ticket sales for the 2025 Beignet Fest, returning Saturday, Nov. 15 at New Orleans City Park’s Festival Grounds.

Featuring sounds from local musicians, singer-songwriter Marc Broussard and New Orleans’ legendary Rebirth Brass Band will headline the festival which welcomed more the 12,000 people last year. Additional performances include Jeffrey “Jellybean” Alexander presents KINDRED and the Imagination Movers. The Prism Project will roundup the musical lineup highlighting individuals from a local inclusive performing arts program. The musical entertainment is presented by the New Orleans Tourism and Culture Fund.

Tickets to the 8th annual festival are now on sale on the new Beignet Fest website, beignetfest.com/tickets. There are three different ticket levels this year, including a new Lagniappe Lounge option which gives attendees the chance to support the Beignet Fest Foundation’s charitable mission – supporting children and families with autism – and enjoy the festival in an exclusive space near the stage. Each Lagniappe ticket provides admission to the festival with access to the Lagniappe Lounge Tent, dedicated restrooms and complimentary Abita beer, craft cocktails, bottled water and soft drinks.

The Ruby Slipper VIP Experience, which sold out last year, includes admission to the festival with access to a large shade tent and greenspace with prime views of the entertainment stage, dedicated restrooms, three taste tickets for a selection of signature Ruby Slipper cocktails, bottled water, games and giveaways from Ruby Slipper.

General admission tickets are $25 but tickets purchased by July 11 are just $15. Children 10 and under are free.

Beignet Fest is currently accepting food vendor applications. Interested vendors should email foodvendors@beignetfest.com to apply. Artist Market vendor applications will open later in the summer and interested artists can contact artists@beignetfest.com for details.

Beignet Fest is supported by leading sponsors including the New Orleans Tourism and Culture Fund, PJ’s Coffee, Abita Beer, The Times-Picayune/NOLA.com, Gambel Communications, Firefly Marketing and other local businesses.

To view the full entertainment schedule and purchase tickets, visit beignetfest.com. The full food lineup will be announced in September.

About Beignet Fest & Beignet Fest Foundation

The Beignet Fest Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit organization established to raise awareness and support for programs in Greater New Orleans that serve autistic youth and their families. Beignet Fest is a premier food festival in Louisiana that celebrates one of New Orleans’s most iconic dishes and the popular food culture of the city. Proceeds from the Beignet Fest benefit Beignet Fest Foundation programs year-round.