Marais Group Joins Engel & Völkers New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Engel & Völkers New Orleans announced that Adele Hunt, Margie Hardesty and Brie Lopez have joined the brokerage as real estate advisors under the name Marais Group. The team specializes in luxury real estate in the New Orleans area.

Marais Group joined Engel & Völkers from McEnery Residential and focuses on fine homes and estates in the New Orleans area. The team was included in the New Orleans Magazine Real Producers Top 500.

“Marais Group has a proven track record for their market expertise and will further strengthen our shop’s team. We are thrilled to have them join us!” said Francesca Brennan, license partner of Engel & Völkers New Orleans.

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“With Engel & Völkers we have become part of a global network that will better help us to serve our local community,” said Marais Group. “Being part of such a collaborative team on a local and international level will help us take our business to the next level.”

The additions expand the brokerage’s residential sales team in the New Orleans market.