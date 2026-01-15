Maple & Oak Opens Severn Showroom

METAIRIE, La. – Maple & Oak Amish Furniture has opened its showroom at 3114 Severn Ave., bringing handcrafted solid wood furniture to one of Metairie’s most active commercial corridors. The lease transaction was represented by Michael Corchiani and Nicholas Corchiani of SRSA Real Estate.

Maple & Oak offers solid wood furniture for the New Orleans market, with pieces handcrafted by Amish woodworkers using methods rooted in generations of tradition. The showroom features furniture across dining, bedroom and living room categories, reflecting classic American design styles.

Maple & Oak Connects with SRSA Team

Owner Patrick Taha connected with the SRSA team through an internal referral while navigating the commercial real estate process for the first time. Working closely with Michael and Nicholas Corchiani, he evaluated market opportunities, clarified leasing considerations, and identified a location that met his priorities: strong traffic, high visibility, and long-term growth potential along the Severn Avenue corridor.

SRSA Real Estate said the site search moved quickly, beginning in early September and concluding with lease execution by late October. Within just over a month, the team secured a location that delivered on every key requirement, SRSA said.

“This deal was built on collaboration and education,” said Michael Corchiani. “Patrick was new to commercial real estate, so our approach was hands-on from day one. We worked through each step together and landed in a location that delivers exactly what mattered most for Maple & Oak Amish Furniture.”

Beyond the lease, Michael and Nicholas Corchiani connected Maple & Oak with a trusted network of contractors and vendors to move the build-out forward efficiently. The landlord, 1st Lake Properties, provided an empty, move-in ready space and worked collaboratively throughout negotiations, giving the team flexibility to create a showroom that fit their vision and ensuring a smooth transaction.

The opening of the Severn Avenue showroom positions Maple & Oak Amish Furniture for strong visibility and customer access within the Greater New Orleans market.

Maple & Oak Amish Furniture will celebrate the grand opening of its Severn Avenue showroom on March 21, inviting the community to experience its handcrafted furniture in person.

About SRSA Real Estate

SRSA Real Estate, Inc. is a commercial real estate firm serving the Gulf South, with offices in New Orleans and Baton Rouge. The firm provides brokerage, property management and construction management services for retail, office, industrial, medical and investment properties.