Many Milestones in Jefferson Parish

On February 11, 2025, Jefferson Parish marked a historic occasion as it turned 200 years old. This once-in-a-lifetime bicentennial year, Jefferson Parish will host numerous events and celebrations, from commissioning a Becky Fos painting- turned-poster, to a specialty license plate to mark the occasion. You can even get a bicentennial bust of Thomas Jefferson, yours for the decorating.

There are many ways to mark this special moment, so I urge you to visit the official website to learn on how your business can take part and recognize this historic year at jeffparish.gov/1127/Jefferson-Parish-Bicentennial

The grand event celebration will occur on Saturday, June 14, as the Jefferson Community Foundation hosts the Jefferson Parish Bicentennial Ball at Lakeside Shopping Center. For tickets, and to learn more, visit jeffersoncommunity.org/jefferson-parish-bicentennial-ball/

Speaking of Lakeside Shopping Center, this year they are also celebrating their 65th anniversary. Lakeside has stood the test of time, as it keeps reinventing itself with beautiful new stores and dining amenities. In an age of shopping online, it is wonderful to have an excellent location to visit and enjoy a first-class shopping or dining experience. Grab a friend and spend a day shopping and dining at Lakeside.

My final anniversary shout out is for my mom and dad. On June 26, my parents will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary. This year, as they have done for over 25 years, the entire family gets to celebrate with them. As I have written about before, my parents plan a complete weeklong family vacation every June to celebrate their anniversary and my mom’s birthday. It is always a wonderful trip and a great way to see the family outside of the holidays. What a milestone of accomplishment!

Happy summer and happy celebrating.

Todd Matherne, CEO and Publisher

Renaissance Publishing