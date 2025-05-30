Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Publisher's Note

Many Milestones in Jefferson Parish

May 30, 2025   |By
jefferson parish
Getty Images

On February 11, 2025, Jefferson Parish marked a historic occasion as it turned 200 years old. This once-in-a-lifetime bicentennial year, Jefferson Parish will host numerous events and celebrations, from commissioning a Becky Fos painting- turned-poster, to a specialty license plate to mark the occasion. You can even get a bicentennial bust of Thomas Jefferson, yours for the decorating.

There are many ways to mark this special moment, so I urge you to visit the official website to learn on how your business can take part and recognize this historic year at jeffparish.gov/1127/Jefferson-Parish-Bicentennial

The grand event celebration will occur on Saturday, June 14, as the Jefferson Community Foundation hosts the Jefferson Parish Bicentennial Ball at Lakeside Shopping Center. For tickets, and to learn more, visit jeffersoncommunity.org/jefferson-parish-bicentennial-ball/

- Sponsors -

Speaking of Lakeside Shopping Center, this year they are also celebrating their 65th anniversary. Lakeside has stood the test of time, as it keeps reinventing itself with beautiful new stores and dining amenities. In an age of shopping online, it is wonderful to have an excellent location to visit and enjoy a first-class shopping or dining experience. Grab a friend and spend a day shopping and dining at Lakeside.

My final anniversary shout out is for my mom and dad. On June 26, my parents will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary. This year, as they have done for over 25 years, the entire family gets to celebrate with them. As I have written about before, my parents plan a complete weeklong family vacation every June to celebrate their anniversary and my mom’s birthday. It is always a wonderful trip and a great way to see the family outside of the holidays. What a milestone of accomplishment!

Happy summer and happy celebrating.

- Partner Content -

The University of New Orleans: An Investment With Lasting Returns

Higher education is changing, but one thing that remains constant is the University of New Orleans’ devotion to powering the engine propelling Louisiana’s workforce. For...
Read More

Todd Matherne, CEO and Publisher
Renaissance Publishing

Todd Matherne Illustration by Paddy Mills
Illustration by Paddy Mills

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Happy 504 Day!  🎉

Order a full year of local stories,

delivered to your door.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter