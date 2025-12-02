Manning to Host “Light Up the Season” on Dec. 3

NEW ORLEANS — Manning Family Children’s will host its annual “Light Up the Season” celebration on Dec. 3 at 5:00 p.m., inviting patients, families, hospital staff and the broader New Orleans community to gather for an evening of holiday lights, performances and family-friendly festivities.

The lighting will take place on the green space adjacent to the hospital’s parking garage at 200 Henry Clay Avenue with the official lighting moment scheduled for 5:15 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, with complimentary parking available in the garage.

A Community Tradition of Support

Each year, Manning Family Children’s partners with local organizations to illuminate the hospital campus and bring the spirit of the season to young patients receiving care as well as to the doctors, nurses and care teams working around the clock.

- Sponsors -

This year’s partners include the Ray & Jessica Brandt Family Foundation, Delta Festival Ballet, Kern Studios and New Orleans first responders from fire, police and EMS.

A special performance by Delta Festival Ballet will lead into the lighting moment, when patient of honor Jewels Tanksley will flip the oversized switch to activate the holiday display. First responders will flash their lights at the same moment, creating an added visual surprise for children watching from inside the hospital.

Patients who cannot attend outdoors will view the celebration from their rooms and from the Child Life Center on the second floor.

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

Festive Displays and Family Activities

The campus will feature holiday floats from Kern Studios, illuminated oak trees, a walk-through light tunnel, animal-shaped displays, giant candy installations, inflatable games and a visit from Santa.

These visual elements mirror the creative partnership seen in Manning Family Children’s other major seasonal event — the annual Holiday Parade. Manning will hold the 4th annual downtown parade on Dec. 6 with a 30-float procession designed and produced with Kern Studios. The parade, recognized by USA Today readers as a Top 10 holiday parade nominee for two consecutive years, includes custom-designed floats, high-flying balloons and appearances by beloved marching groups.

“We are proud to continue this now beloved family tradition to help kick off the holiday season here in New Orleans,” said Lucio A. Fragoso, President and CEO of Manning Family Children’s, in an earlier statement about the parade. “We invite the community to join us for a day of joy and fun as we celebrate the season of giving and gratitude, while celebrating our vital, 70-year mission and bold new chapter for kids.”

- Sponsors -

Continuing a Season of Community Engagement

This week’s “Light Up The Season” celebration builds on that momentum as Manning Family Children’s works to bring holiday cheer to patients both inside and outside the hospital walls. For many young patients, the parade and lighting celebration provide unique opportunities to participate in seasonal traditions adapted to their medical needs.

Kern Studios, a longtime partner in both events, emphasized the importance of bringing these experiences to local families.

“Local families and tourists alike enjoy the season like only New Orleans can,” said Barry Kern, President and CEO of Kern Studios, in the earlier announcement. “Kern Studios is proud to partner with Manning Family Children’s again this year to bring kids and families this opportunity to experience joy and wonder together.”

Light Up the Season Event Details

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 3

Time: 5:00 p.m.

Location: Manning Family Children’s, 200 Henry Clay Ave., New Orleans

Cost: Free and open to the public

Parking: Free garage parking available

Manning Family Children’s

Manning Family Children’s is a 263-bed, non-profit academic pediatric medical center that offers comprehensive healthcare services, including over 40 pediatric specialties, just for children.

With more than 600 pediatric providers, Manning Family Children’s offers a comprehensive array of specialized pediatric services in Louisiana and the Gulf South. In addition to its main campus located in New Orleans, Children’s operates a network of specialty clinics across Louisiana, including in Covington, Baton Rouge, Alexandria, Lafayette, and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Children’s offers primary care at 14 locations, along with a network of statewide pediatric affiliations.

Children’s is a member of LCMC Health, a Louisiana-based, not-for-profit hospital system which also includes New Orleans East Hospital, Touro, University Medical Center New Orleans, West Jefferson Medical Center, East Jefferson General Hospital, Lakeview Hospital, and Lakeside Hospital.