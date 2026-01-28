Manning Rated 1st Gulf South Level I Pediatric Trauma Center

NEW ORLEANS – Manning Family Children’s has received notification by the American College of Surgeons following a virtual site visit in December that the organization has been verified as a Level I Pediatric Trauma Center – the first of its kind in the Gulf South. Level I Trauma Centers differ not only in clinical capability, but in their leadership role within the larger trauma system.

“In addition to delivering comprehensive, around-the-clock care for our most seriously injured children, Level I Trauma Centers are responsible for advancing pediatric trauma care across the state and region,” said Dr. David Yu, Trauma Program Medical Director and incoming Chief Medical Officer for Manning Family Children’s. “As an expert resource and regional referral center, our team offers comprehensive, highly specialized, multi-disciplinary trauma care from prevention to rehabilitation.”

What Level I Pediatric Trauma Center Verification Means

Level I Trauma Centers ensure immediate access to pediatric trauma surgeons, specialized equipment and intensive care units, often functioning as regional leaders in research and education. As a Level I Pediatric Trauma Center, Manning Family Children’s:

provides 24/7 in-house pediatric trauma expertise with immediate access to all required pediatric surgical subspecialties;

maintains a dedicated Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU);

serves as the primary referral center for the most complex pediatric trauma cases statewide and throughout the region;

leads trauma education, training and outreach for healthcare professionals and communities across the state and region;

actively participates in trauma research and performance improvement; and

plays a critical role in injury prevention and system-wide pediatric trauma readiness.

“Manning Family Children’s is committed to ensuring that nationally leading pediatric care for anything a child might need is available close to home, including those in need of lifesaving trauma care,” said Lucio A. Fragoso, President and CEO for Manning Family Children’s. “I am incredibly proud of our expert team of physicians, nurses, and other team members who have worked hard to expand the lifesaving impact of our trauma program. As the first in the Gulf South region to receive Level I Pediatric Trauma Center verification, this is another way we are working to push the boundaries of care.”

The ACS Trauma Verification, Review and Consultation (VRC) Program is designed to assist hospitals in the evaluation and improvement of trauma care and provide objective, external review of institutional capability and performance.

These functions are accomplished by an on-site review of the hospital by a peer review team experienced in the field of trauma care. The team assesses commitment, readiness, resources, policies, patient care, performance improvement and other relevant features of the program.

About Manning Family Children’s

For more than 70 years, Manning Family Children’s has operated as Louisiana’s only freestanding children’s hospital, employing more than 600 pediatric-trained providers and 3,000 staff members focused exclusively on pediatric care. In addition to services at its main campus in New Orleans, the hospital operates more than 30 satellite locations, maintains pediatric affiliations across Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast, and supports community-based programs aimed at addressing the health needs of the populations it serves. Manning Family Children’s provides care to children regardless of a family’s ability to pay.