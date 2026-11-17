NEW ORLEANS — After five years of planning and construction, Manning Family Children’s celebrated the grand opening of Walker’s Imaginarium on Nov. 17, introducing a 15,000-square-foot children’s museum designed to bring play, creativity and therapeutic experiences to young patients and their families.

Located on the hospital’s main campus in New Orleans, Walker’s Imaginarium was developed in partnership with the nonprofit Kids Join The Fight and made possible through $16 million in philanthropic capital support. Described by the hospital as the first and only museum of its kind, the facility combines interactive exhibits, educational programming and accessible recreational spaces within a pediatric healthcare setting.

The project was inspired by Walker Beery, a New Orleans child who was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a rare and aggressive pediatric brain cancer, in August 2019. During two years of surgeries, hospitalizations, radiation and chemotherapy, Walker and his family experienced firsthand the challenges of extended hospital stays.

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Before his death in September 2021, Walker helped establish Kids Join The Fight, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting pediatric brain cancer research and improving the experiences of children undergoing treatment. Walker’s Imaginarium grew from his desire to help other children and families facing similar circumstances.

The organization was inspired in part by a teddy bear Walker received from another young cancer patient during his treatment. The gesture touched Walker so deeply that he and his father described the feeling as his “nose burning,” their expression for happy tears. That experience helped inspire his desire to bring similar moments of happiness to other children facing cancer.

Manning Family Children’s Opens Walker’s Imaginarium. Photo by www.eye-creative.com Frank Aymami Photography provided by Manning Family Children’s.

Exploring Walker’s Imaginarium: A World of Wonder

The museum is designed to give hospitalized children and their families opportunities to spend time together outside traditional patient rooms while incorporating therapeutic play into the care experience.

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Its exhibits accommodate children of different ages, abilities and medical needs, with spaces ranging from active, multisensory environments to quieter areas for relaxation and family interaction.

“We can’t always change why a child is in the hospital, but we can change what being in the hospital feels like,” said Lucio A. Fragoso, President and CEO of Manning Family Children’s. “Even on the hardest days of a child’s life, there should still be room for childhood. Walker’s Imaginarium is more than a place to play. It’s a place where kids can laugh, explore, use their imaginations and, even for a little while, forget they’re in a hospital. Walker took some of the hardest moments of his own life and turned them into something extraordinary for children he would never meet. And every smile, every laugh and every moment of joy will be another part of Walker’s legacy.”

The project was developed with input from patient families, clinical specialists and hospital care teams to ensure its features support a range of physical, sensory and emotional needs.

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“Walker’s spirit is carried forward in the joy that is embedded in this amazing project’s purpose,” said Taylor Beery, Walker’s father and co-founder of Kids Join The Fight. “Every child who finds a moment of escape, every family that experiences joy together, and every patient given the opportunity to explore beyond the boundaries of a hospital room carries Walker’s dream forward: to use his own experience to make someone else’s a little easier, and a little happier. The gratitude we have in now being able to open the doors of his Imaginarium is endless.”

Walker’s Imaginarium Funky Forest photo by www.eye-creative.com Frank Aymami Photography provided by Manning Family Children’s.

Walker’s Imaginarium Comes to Life

The museum’s architectural design was led by New Orleans-based EskewDumezRipple, which incorporated Louisiana cultural elements and an emphasis on accessibility, imagination and opportunities for children to explore independently.

The building incorporates natural light, views of the surrounding landscape and a wraparound porch designed to provide patients and families with opportunities for respite. A prominent staircase encourages movement and physical activity, while areas with varying levels of sensory stimulation accommodate children with different physical, developmental and neurological needs.

Gyroscope Inc., a museum and learning environment design studio, developed the exhibit concepts around a theme of “fantastic rhythms,” drawing on Louisiana music, nature and cultural traditions.

Construction partner LEMOINE brought the architectural design to life, while Solomon Group produced the interactive exhibits and environments. Kern Studios created the Krewe of Walker Float, a Mardi Gras-inspired centerpiece within the museum.

Visitors entering the museum encounter an interactive dance party featuring lights, marching band music and percussion pipes arranged as a tree beneath a canopy of New Orleans second-line umbrellas. A year-round Mardi Gras parade features the Krewe of Walker Float, while an overhead LED butterfly responds to movement on an accessible swing, creating an interactive light display.

Photo by www.eye-creative.com Frank Aymami Photography provided by Manning Family Children’s.

Other exhibits recreate familiar Louisiana experiences, including a neighborhood front porch, crawfish boil, lemonade stand and community cookout. Children can explore simulated bayou landscapes through an airboat experience or enter a multisensory forest environment.

An active recreation area includes oversized games and a miniature football field. Outside, the terrace features Putt-Putt Parishes, an accessible nine-hole miniature golf course highlighting Louisiana landmarks and imagery, including an oversized alligator and a Superdome-themed fireworks finale.

Educational Programs and Seacrest Studios Planned

Beyond its recreational exhibits, Walker’s Imaginarium includes a dedicated second-floor classroom designed to help children who miss school because of extended or frequent hospital stays. The education program will provide academic support from certified teachers and trained volunteers, with interactive classroom activities and bedside instruction for patients unable to leave their rooms.

Seacrest Studios, an interactive multimedia studio developed through the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, is scheduled to open in February 2027. The studio will offer live broadcasts, games and interactive programming for children participating in person or watching from their hospital rooms.

Photo by www.eye-creative.com Frank Aymami Photography provided by Manning Family Children’s.

Philanthropic Support

Walker’s Imaginarium was funded entirely through donations from hundreds of supporters, including major contributions from Kids Join The Fight; Joy and Boysie Bollinger; Todd and Gwen Graves and Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers; and the Brees Dream Foundation.

The hospital said contributions of all sizes helped fund the project, while continued annual philanthropic support will be needed to sustain museum operations and programming.

Walker’s Imaginarium will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., except for select holidays. Friday afternoons from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. will be reserved for special patient populations, with the museum closed to general visitors during those hours.

Admission is complimentary for hospitalized patients, surgery patients, their families and friends, and families staying at the Ronald McDonald House or Hogs for the Cause Family Center on campus. Outpatients and their families may also visit at no charge following a clinic appointment on the same day, with proof of the appointment.

A limited number of community admission tickets are available through an advance online reservation system for $15 per person, plus tax. Adults must accompany a child to enter. The museum is located at 200 Henry Clay Ave., on the hospital’s first-floor concourse near the emergency department entrance.

The opening also marks a milestone for the broader children’s museum industry. Manning Family Children’s has become the first hospital to join the Association of Children’s Museums, a professional network founded in 1962 that includes more than 470 members across all 50 states and 19 countries.

The museum expands the range of services available at Manning Family Children’s, Louisiana’s freestanding comprehensive children’s hospital, which has more than 600 pediatric-trained providers and 3,000 employees. In addition to its New Orleans campus, the hospital operates a network of more than 30 satellite locations and maintains pediatric affiliations across Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast.