Manning Family Children’s Opens 1st ThriveKids Clinic

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Manning Family Children’s celebrated the grand opening of a new clinic, and its first under the ThriveKids umbrella, expanding care into the New Orleans East community. The new ThiveKids Community Clinic, which is embedded within the New Orleans East Opportunity Center, will serve students enrolled in the co-located Educators for Quality Alternatives schools and the broader community.

“The holistic approach of the New Orleans Opportunity Center aligns perfectly with Manning Family Children’s commitment to provide comprehensive support for our most vulnerable children,” said Lucio A. Fragoso, President and CEO of Manning Family Children’s. “By joining forces, we now have the opportunity to work together to change the health of a generation. That starts by making care more accessible and bringing support and resources into our local communities and neighborhoods.”

With appointments offered five days per week from the new ThriveKids Community Clinic, Manning Family Children’s providers Dr. Patrice Evers, Dr. Elizabeth Watkins and Dr. Kimiyo Williams will offer primary care services, and mental health services will be available from pediatric psychiatrist Dr. Cody Roi and Patrick Riley, LCSW.

“This important expansion of access doesn’t happen without the ongoing commitment of our academic partners from both LSU Health New Orleans and Tulane University School of Medicine,” said Dr. Mark Kline, Chief Medical Officer and Physician-in-Chief at Manning Family Children’s. “This academic, community-based clinic reflects our shared commitment to improve the health and wellbeing of all kids.”

The new clinic also represents an important milestone for the hospital’s ThriveKids program, which just last year provided more than 20,000 mental health counseling sessions for students directly in schools, in partnership with NOLA Public Schools, the New Orleans Health Department and the Orleans Parish School Board.

“At NOLA Public Schools we believe in, and work to uplift, every child’s potential,” said Dr. Fateama Fulmore, NOLA Public Schools Superintendent. “We must work together with linked partners like Manning Family Children’s to nurture the whole child, mind and body. Our partnership with ThriveKids helps make this possible by removing barriers and meeting kids where they are. The opening of the ThriveKids Community Clinic is taking that commitment one important step further today.”

One third of the students enrolled in ThriveKids live in the New Orleans East community, where 50% of ThriveKids target schools, where intensive mental health support for students is provided, are located in District E.

“I have long been a champion for increased health services in New Orleans East,” said Councilmember Oliver Thomas, who attended today’s ribbon cutting. “Manning Family Children’s heard that call, and together, we will continue to advocate for even more resources for our kids and families – where they are most needed.”

“The needs of our kids and communities are great, and although we’ve made significant progress, we know our work is never finished,” Fragoso added. “There are still thousands of children and families without access to these critical services, services that should be a basic necessity, not a luxury. Today, we are building upon this commitment with the opening of our very first ThriveKids Community Clinic.”

For 70 years, Manning Family Children’s has proudly served as Louisiana’s only, freestanding, comprehensive children’s hospital with more than 600 pediatric-trained providers and 3,000 employees solely dedicated to the care of kids. In addition to comprehensive services offered at its main campus in New Orleans, Children’s operates a robust network of more than 30 satellite locations, pediatric affiliations across Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast, and robust and long- community programs designed to meet the health needs of the diverse communities it serves. At the heart of its mission, Manning Family Children’s is committed to delivering expert care for every child, every time – regardless of the family’s ability to pay.

To learn more about the new ThriveKids Community Clinic located at 12000 Hayne Blvd. in New Orleans East visit manningchildrens.org.

About Children’s Hospital New Orleans

Children’s Hospital New Orleans is a 263-bed, non-profit academic pediatric medical center that offers comprehensive healthcare services, including over 40 pediatric specialties, delivered just for children. With more than 600 pediatric providers, Children’s offers a comprehensive array of pediatric healthcare services in Louisiana and the Gulf South.

In addition to its main campus located in New Orleans, the hospital operates a network of specialty clinics across Louisiana, including in Covington, Baton Rouge, Alexandria, Lafayette, and Diamondhead, MS. Children’s offers primary care services at 14 convenient locations and remotely via its Virtual Care for Kids program. Children’s is a proud member of LCMC Health, a Louisiana-based, not-for-profit hospital system which also includes New Orleans East Hospital, Touro, University Medical Center New Orleans, West Jefferson Medical Center, East Jefferson General Hospital, Lakeview Hospital, and Lakeside Hospital. Learn more at chnola.org.