Manning Family Children’s Named Among World’s Best

NEW ORLEANS – Manning Family Children’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s list of the “World’s Best Specialized Hospitals” 2027, released this month. The rankings, produced by Newsweek and Statista Inc., were announced Sept. 17.

The World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2027 ranking recognizes hospitals worldwide across 13 medical fields, including pediatrics. The analysis is based on three weighted components: reputation, accreditation and implementation of patient-reported outcome measures.

Manning Family Children’s ranked No. 36 among U.S. hospitals in pediatrics and No. 83 globally among 250 hospitals included in the pediatric ranking. The recognition follows the hospital’s recent ranking as the No. 1 children’s hospital in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report, published earlier this month.

- Sponsors -

“To again be recognized among the world’s best children’s hospitals by Newsweek is a testament to leading role that Manning Family Children’s plays in delivering specialized healthcare for children and families across our region,” said Lucio A. Fragoso, President and CEO of Manning Family Children’s. “This listing reinforces Manning Family Children’s as the regional destination for the most complex and specialized care of children – every child, every time.”

Statista produces industry rankings and company listings in partnership with media organizations. Newsweek’s specialized hospital rankings incorporate expert recommendations, accreditation data and patient-reported outcome measures.

Manning Family Children’s

Manning Family Children’s is a freestanding comprehensive children’s hospital with more than 600 pediatric-trained providers and 3,000 employees. In addition to its main campus in New Orleans, the hospital operates more than 30 satellite locations and has pediatric affiliations across Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast.