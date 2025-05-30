Manning Family Children’s Named a Top U.S. Children’s Hospital

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Manning Family Children’s has been recognized among Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Children’s Hospitals 2025, earning recognition consecutively since the program’s inception. This prestigious ranking award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The award list was announced May 28 and can be viewed on the Newsweek Rankings wesbite.

“It is an honor to again be part of Newsweek’s American’s Best Children’s Hospital’s ranking program, and to see our extraordinary team’s hard work recognized,” said Lucio A. Fragoso, President and Chief Executive Officer for Manning Family Children’s. “This accomplishment reflects our ongoing commitment to provide the highest level of care for all kids as Louisiana’s only comprehensive, freestanding children’s hospital.”

The America’s Best Children’s Hospitals 2025 ranking awards the best hospitals in eight pediatric subspecialties: Cardiology & Cardiac Surgery, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology & Gastrointestinal Surgery, Neonatology, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Oncology, Orthopedics and Pulmonology. In the 2025 rankings program, Manning Family Children’s has been awarded recognition in both Cardiology & Cardiac Surgery and Pulmonology.

- Sponsors -

Survey Data Sources

The data underlying the Survey analysis is based on four main data sources.

Nationwide Online Survey: Participants with knowledge about pediatric care (e.g., general and specialized pediatricians and nurses) were asked to recommend leading children’s hospitals in the U.S. The survey was also promoted on newsweek.com. Hospital Quality Metrics: Hospital quality metrics with a focus on indicators relevant to the respective subspecialties and accreditations/certifications were considered. Patient Satisfaction: Evaluations from Google were researched for each children’s hospital as a proxy for patient satisfaction with the hospital. Statista Patient Reported Outcome Measures (PROMS) Implementation Survey: Voluntary PROMS implementation survey to determine the status quo of PROMs implementation, audits and reporting of data.

Based on the study results, Manning Family Children’s is honored to be recognized on Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Children’s Hospitals 2025, and also now joins an elite group of healthcare institutions that have been recognized each year since the inception of the ranking program in 2023.

“The American’s Best Children’s Hospitals ranking reflects our steadfast commitment to provide the highest level of care for children across our region – in every specialty, every time,” said Mark W. Kline, MD, Physician-in-Chief and Chief Medical Officer for Manning Family Children’s. “Our hope is that no child has to leave the state of Louisiana for the expert, and often lifesaving care that he or she needs – it is available right here. The Newsweek rankings program is a wonderful third-party validation of that ongoing commitment.”

Statista Worldwide Rankings

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

Manning Children’s Reach

For 70 years, Manning Family Children’s has proudly served as Louisiana’s only, freestanding, comprehensive children’s hospital with more than 600 pediatric-trained providers and 3,000 employees solely dedicated to the care of kids.

Children’s delivers lifesaving and life changing care for all children, with nationally leading programs including its Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, Neonatology, Pulmonology, and Rehabilitation programs, Behavioral Health, Trauma and Grief, Gun Safety, ThriveKids, and more than 40 other pediatric specialties.

- Sponsors -

In addition to comprehensive services offered at its main campus in New Orleans, Children’s operates a network of more than 30 satellite locations, pediatric affiliations across Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast, and long-serving community programs designed to meet the health needs of the diverse communities it serves. For more information visit ManningChildrens.

About Manning Family Children’s

Manning Family Children’s is a 263-bed, non-profit academic pediatric medical center that offers comprehensive healthcare services, including over 40 pediatric specialties, just for children. With more than 600 pediatric providers, Manning Family Children’s offers a comprehensive array of specialized pediatric services in Louisiana and the Gulf South.

Children’s is a proud member of LCMC Health, a Louisiana-based, not-for-profit hospital system which also includes New Orleans East Hospital, Touro, University Medical Center New Orleans, West Jefferson Medical Center, East Jefferson General Hospital, Lakeview Hospital, and Lakeside Hospital.