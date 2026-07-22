Manning Family Children’s Hosts Back to School Boogaloo

NEW ORLEANS — Manning Family Children’s, in partnership with Louisiana Healthcare Connections and several community organizations, will host its fourth annual Back to School Boogaloo on Aug. 1, providing free healthcare services, school supplies and other resources to help New Orleans students prepare for the upcoming school year.

The free event, scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Joe W. Brown Park Recreation Center, will offer immunizations for qualifying families through the Greater New Orleans Immunization Network, sports physicals, primary care services, dental resources and enrollment in Manning Family Children’s ThriveKids student wellness program.

Children ages 6 months to 18 years will also be eligible for free haircuts and school supplies while supplies last. The event will include food, games and live entertainment for families.

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Last year, more than 2,000 students received school supplies through Back to School Boogaloo.

The event is presented by Louisiana Healthcare Connections and hosted by Manning Family Children’s, New Orleans East Hospital, NOLA Public Schools, Agenda for Children and the ThriveKids Student Wellness Project, with support from New Orleans City Councilmember Jason Hughes.