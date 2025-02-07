“Manning Family Children’s” – Hospital Announces New Name

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Children’s Hospital New Orleans marks 70 years of dedication to children’s health — a legacy defined by standing strong for kids in their moments of greatest need, as it has done since first opening its doors in 1955. In celebration of this milestone and with a bold vision for the next 70 years, Children’s is proud to announce a transformational partnership with the Manning Family, icons of sportsmanship, philanthropy and community spirit – that will mark the beginning of a new pivotal chapter as Manning Family Children’s.

This collaboration unites Children’s Hospital New Orleans and the Manning Family (Olivia, Archie, Cooper, Peyton and Eli) who share a deep commitment to innovation, compassion and world-class pediatric care. This partnership will help ensure that all children across Louisiana, the Gulf South and far beyond have access to the expert and often lifesaving care they need, close to home.

In honor of this significant occasion and the Mannings’ legacy, the LCMC Health and Children’s Hospital New Orleans Boards of Trustees are excited to announce that Children’s Hospital New Orleans will be renamed Manning Family Children’s, ushering in a transformational new era of pediatric health care and bold vision for child health.

“We are truly honored to partner with Children’s Hospital New Orleans in this powerful moment as we look toward a brighter future for kids and families together,” said Archie Manning. “Our family has always believed in the importance of giving back to the community that has given so much to us. Renaming Children’s Hospital New Orleans to Manning Family Children’s is a symbol of our shared commitment to providing children with the best possible care and support, right here at home, and for generations to come.”

Calling New Orleans home for more than 50 years, the Manning Family is celebrated not only for their legendary athletic achievements, but also for their steadfast dedication to uplifting communities. Through their significant contributions both on and off the field, the Mannings embody the heart and spirit of the region, and of Children’s Hospital New Orleans.

“Throughout our history, Children’s Hospital has been deeply rooted in its mission to provide compassionate, expert care for all children,” said Greg Feirn, CEO of LCMC Health. “The Manning Family’s transformational commitment underscores their belief in this mission, inspiring us to continue delivering excellence in health care, and to transform pediatric health outcomes – together.”

The Mannings’ enduring legacy of service and compassion has left a profound impact on our community. This partnership reflects the family’s unwavering dedication to championing not just sports, but also the values of resilience, compassion and strengthening an entire community.

“The Manning Family shares our commitment to improving the health and well-being of future generations,” said Lucio A. Fragoso, President and CEO of Manning Family Children’s. “Together, we will make a significant leap forward in pediatric outcomes, aspiring to reach all children who need us with the expert care and resources they need to thrive.”

For 70 years, Children’s Hospital New Orleans has proudly served as Louisiana’s only, freestanding, comprehensive children’s hospital with more than 600 pediatric-trained providers and 3,000 employees solely dedicated to the care of kids. Children’s proudly delivers lifesaving and lifechanging care for all children, with nationally leading programs including its Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, Neonatology, Pulmonology, and Rehabilitation programs, Behavioral Health, Trauma and Grief, Gun Safety, ThriveKids, and more than 40 other pediatric specialties. In addition to comprehensive services offered at its main campus in New Orleans, Children’s operates a robust network of more than 30 satellite locations, pediatric affiliations across Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast, and robust and long-serving community programs designed to meet the health needs of the diverse communities it serves.

Over the coming months, Children’s will implement a phased rebranding plan where the Manning Family Children’s name and brand will be represented across the vast network of Children’s entities. Children’s also looks forward to a long-term relationship with the Manning Family that will support the strategic and philanthropic vision of the organization to transform the health and – of children across Louisiana and the Gulf South.