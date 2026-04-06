NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Manning Family Children’s is proud to announce that is has achieved certification as a Gold Level Cribs for Kids National Safe Sleep Hospital. This certification recognizes the hospital’s healthcare team members’ commitment to best practices in infant safe sleep, ensuring the highest standards of care for its youngest patients. By earning this certification, Manning Family Children’s demonstrates adherence to rigorous guidelines by the Cribs for Kids National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program.

Cribs for Kids is a national safe sleep initiative dedicated to reducing infant mortality. “Sleep related deaths are the number one reason we lose our babies each year—3,400 infants annually”, said Michael H. Goodstein, M.D., neonatologist and medical director at Cribs for Kids. “We know that parents do at home what they see done in the hospital so modeling safe sleep and providing education to families will have an impact on infant mortality. Cribs for Kids program recognizes hospitals making this commitment.”

In Louisiana, infant mortality remains a significant public health concern. According to recent data, approximately 392 infants die before their first birthday each year in the state and about 90 of those deaths are classified as sudden unexpected infant deaths, which includes sudden infant death syndrome, accidental suffocation and other sleep-related causes. Many of these deaths are linked to unsafe sleep environments, including infants sleeping with loose bedding, sharing sleep surfaces or sleeping outside of a crib or bassinet. Safe sleep practices, such as placing babies on their backs in their own sleep space without soft bedding or toys, can significantly reduce the risk of sleep-related infant deaths.

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“Our team has worked diligently to meet the requirements to earn this certification and underscores our dedication to providing safe sleep care for our babies,” said Lindsey Casey, chief nursing officer at Manning Family Children’s. “We are committed to ensuring that every newborn and infant at Manning Family Children’s receives the highest level of care, including promoting safe sleep practices that align with the guidelines of Cribs for Kids.”

“The National Infant Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program launched in 2015,” said Judy Bannon, CEO, and founder of Cribs for Kids. “It is rooted in the Safe Sleep Recommendations made by American Academy of Pediatrics and the research that demonstrates families do at home what they see done in the hospital. There are over 500 infant safe sleep certified hospitals across the country and beyond. We are proud to welcome Manning Family Children’s to our program. It will have a profound effect on saving babies’ lives.”

For more information about Cribs for Kids National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program, visit, cribsforkids.org/hospitalcertification. To learn more Manning Family Children’s NICU expansion visit manningchildrens.org/newnicu.