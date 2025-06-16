Manning Family Children’s Doctor Named President of National Group

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The American Society of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology (ASPHO) announced Maria Velez, MD, FAAP, pediatric hematologist oncologist at Manning Family Children’s, as the organization’s new president during their annual conference in Louisville, KY.

ASPHO is the professional medical society of pediatric Hematology Oncology subspecialists and other healthcare professionals dedicated to promoting the optimal care of children, adolescents, and young adults with blood disorders and cancer. Based out of Louisville, ASPHO is a national organization aimed at bringing together medical professionals from the pediatric Hematology Oncology field for the purpose of advancing care in each of their hometowns.

Dr. Maria Velez pictured with immediate past ASPHO President, Dr. Jeffrey Hord

“Dr. Velez is an exceptional clinician whose contributions to our institution and to the children of Louisiana and the Gulf South have been significant,” says Senior Vice President, Manning Family Children’s Physician-in-Chief and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Mark Kline. “Her profound passion, unwavering commitment to caring for children and families, and expertise in the field of pediatric cancers and blood disorders make her an exemplary choice for this national leadership position.”

Inspired by her father, who was also a physician, Dr. Velez pursued her medical education at the University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine in 1987 before spending her residency period at University Pediatric Hospital in Puerto Rico. She went on to complete her medical studies with a fellowship at the National Cancer Institute in Maryland, and is certified by the American Board of Pediatrics in both Pediatrics and Pediatric Hematology/Oncology.

“I’ve had the privilege of working alongside Dr. Velez since joining the Manning Family Children’s team,” says Dr. Charles S. Hemenway, service line chief for the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Manning Family Children’s. “Dr. Velez is the epitome of what we should strive for when it comes to patient care and dedication to our craft, and will work to advance the field and best support peers nationally in her role as president of ASPHO. We are incredibly proud of her.”

The nationally recognized Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Manning Family Children’s has the largest team of pediatric hematologists oncologists in the Gulf South, with faculty from both LSU Health New Orleans and Tulane University School of Medicine.

The center offers the most advanced therapies as a longstanding member of Children’s Oncology Group, providing advanced treatments for children with leukemia, lymphoma, Sickle Cell Disease, hemophilia, and other childhood cancers and blood disorders.

As the only accredited pediatric stem cell transplant program in Louisiana, the team at Manning Family Children’s performs advanced treatments including bone marrow transplants, CAR-T cell therapy, and newly-approved gene therapy for treatment of Sickle Cell Disease. Manning Family Children’s is also actively conducting cancer research at the forefront of medicine with the largest, most experienced group of pediatric cancer specialists in the region.

