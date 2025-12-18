Manning Family Children’s Announces New Senior VP & CMO

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Manning Family Children’s has announced the appointment of David C. Yu, MD as the hospital’s new Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, beginning Feb. 1, 2026. Dr. Yu, who currently serves as Manning Family Children’s Associate Chief Medical Officer for the surgery division, has been a defining contributor to the advancement of pediatric care in Louisiana throughout his 25-year tenure.

Dr. Yu first arrived in New Orleans in 1994 to earn his undergraduate degree at Tulane University, where he also attended medical school and residency training. Dr. Yu completed a clinical fellowship in the Division of Pediatric Surgery from the University of Alabama School of Medicine from 2011-2013, returning to Manning Family Children’s in 2013. Since then, he has served on the faculty at both LSU Health Sciences Center and Tulane University School of Medicine, holding important educational leadership roles at both institutions.

Dr. Yu has earned the trust and respect of Louisiana’s two leading academic medical institutions, having served as Associate Program Director for LSU’s Surgery Residency program and Program Director for Tulane’s Surgery Residency program. Dr. Yu has also held numerous medical staff leadership roles, including Chief of Surgery, Vice President, President, and Past President of the Medical Staff for Manning Family Children’s.

“Dr. Yu’s record is not only deep, it is uniquely suited to lead Manning Family Children’s into the future,” said Lucio A. Fragoso, President and CEO of Manning Family Children’s. “His long-standing presence, trusted relationships across our academic partners, and his unwavering dedication to serving all children, including the most underserved in our community, align fully with Manning Family Children’s mission.”

Dr. Yu has played a pivotal role in the growth and development of the Pediatric Surgery service line at Manning Family Children’s, spearheading the development of major multidisciplinary programs including the hospital’s Trauma, Burn, and Wound Care programs. He has also worked closely with leaders across LCMC Health and the broader community to advance the Manning Family Children’s Level II Pediatric Trauma Center – the only one of its kind in the region.

“Dr. Yu has been instrumental in shaping our success, and fully embodies the values that define us at Manning Family Children’s,” said Dr. Mark Kline, who currently serves as Manning Family Children’s Chief Medical Officer and Physician-in-Chief, and will be retiring early next year. “Dr. Yu has built his life’s work around improving health outcomes for every child in Louisiana, and will continue to make a significant, positive impact for our patients, families, and teams in the role of Chief Medical Officer.”

Manning Family Children’s

For 70 years, Manning Family Children’s has operated as Louisiana’s only freestanding, comprehensive children’s hospital, employing more than 600 pediatric-trained providers and approximately 3,000 staff focused exclusively on pediatric care.

Beyond its main campus in New Orleans, the hospital maintains a network of more than 30 satellite locations, along with pediatric affiliations across Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The organization also supports a range of community-based programs aimed at addressing pediatric health needs across the region. Hospital officials say Manning Family Children’s provides care to children regardless of a family’s ability to pay.