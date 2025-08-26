Manning Family Children's Announces Chief of Cardiology.

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Manning Family Children’s is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Russel Hirsch, a nationally recognized leader in the field of pediatric cardiology, who will join as the hospital’s Chief of Cardiology and Co-Director of its Heart Center in January. Additionally, Dr. Hirsch will serve as Professor of Pediatrics and Division Head of Cardiology in the Department of Pediatrics at LSU Health New Orleans.

Dr. Hirsch is a native of South Africa who completed pediatric residency, chief residency and pediatric cardiology training at Washington University in St. Louis, followed by additional training in interventional cardiology at the University of Michigan.

“Dr. Hirsch is an internationally respected leader in pediatric cardiology who will help bring the Heart Center at Manning Family Children’s to a new level of excellence and regional preeminence,” said Dr. Mark Kline, Chief Medical Officer and Physician-in-Chief at Manning Family Children’s. “Under Dr. Hirsch’s leadership, our Heart Center team will continue to advance the care of children with congenital and acquired heart disease.”

Dr. Hirsch has served as a faculty member at the University of Cincinnati and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for 23 years, with a rank of full Professor since 2017. Since 2007 he has served as Director of Cardiac Catheterization and the Pulmonary Hypertension Service at Cincinnati Children’s, one of the top ranked pediatric heart programs in the country. Additionally, Dr. Hirsch has authored more than 100 peer-reviewed papers and has given about 75 national or international invited lectures and presentations.

“Dr. Hirsch’ experience and depth of expertise will provide the state of Louisiana and the Gulf South region with an invaluable resource for the care of children with cardiovascular disease,” said Dr. Richard DiCarlo, Dean of the LSU Health Sciences Center School of Medicine. “Dr. Hirsch will expand our portfolio of research in the cardiology division, and he will play a central role in the education of our learners, training the next generation of pediatric cardiologists.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the Heart Center at Manning Family Children’s along with my faculty and leadership roles at LSU Health New Orleans,” said Dr. Hirsch. “I am passionate about advancing the health of children with a wide range of heart conditions, including those with the most complex forms of disease, and look forward to working with the Heart Center faculty to continue to innovate care delivery and ensure the highest level of care for children and families across Louisiana and the Gulf South.”

The Heart Center at Manning Family Children’s provides comprehensive evaluation and treatment of patients with congenital cardiovascular disorders, from before they are born, through childhood and into their adult years. The accomplished and dedicated team of specialists includes physicians, surgeons, nurses and support staff who are specially trained to care for the unique needs of children with heart disease, as well as their families.

For 70 years, Manning Family Children’s has proudly served as Louisiana’s only, freestanding, comprehensive children’s hospital with more than 600 pediatric-trained providers and 3,000 employees solely dedicated to the care of kids. In addition to comprehensive services offered at its main campus in New Orleans, Children’s operates a robust network of more than 30 satellite locations, pediatric affiliations across Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast, and robust and long- community programs designed to meet the health needs of the diverse communities it serves.

At the heart of its mission, Manning Family Children’s is committed to delivering expert care for every child, every time – regardless of the family’s ability to pay.

About Manning Family Children’s

Manning Family Children’s is a 263-bed, nonprofit academic pediatric medical center that offers comprehensive healthcare services, including over 40 pediatric specialties, just for children. With more than 600 pediatric providers, Manning Family Children’s offers a comprehensive array of specialized pediatric services in Louisiana and the Gulf South. In addition to its main campus located in New Orleans, Children’s operates a network of specialty clinics across Louisiana, including in Covington, Baton Rouge, Alexandria, Lafayette, and the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Children’s offers primary care at 14 convenient locations, along with a network of statewide pediatric affiliations. Children’s is a proud member of LCMC Health, a Louisiana-based, not-for-profit hospital system which also includes New Orleans East Hospital, Touro, University Medical Center New Orleans, West Jefferson Medical Center, East Jefferson General Hospital, Lakeview Hospital, and Lakeside Hospital. Learn more at manningchildren’s.org.

About LSU Health New Orleans

LSU Health New Orleans educates Louisiana’s healthcare professionals. As the state’s health sciences university leader, LSU Health New Orleans includes a School of Medicine with campuses in Baton Rouge and Lafayette, the state’s only School of Dentistry, Louisiana’s only public School of Public Health and Schools of Allied Health Professions, Nursing and Graduate Studies. LSU Health New Orleans faculty take care of patients in hospitals and clinics throughout the region.

In the vanguard of biosciences research, the LSU Health New Orleans research enterprise generates jobs and enormous annual economic impact. LSU Health New Orleans faculty have made lifesaving discoveries and continue to work to prevent, advance treatment and cure disease. Learn more at lsuhsc.edu.