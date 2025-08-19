Manning CEO Fragoso Completes Ultramarathon for Kids

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – After two previous attempts, Lou Fragoso, President and CEO of Manning Family Children’s, crossed the finish line of the Leadville Trail 100 Run, with hospital patient Brian Marelo by his side to represent the incredible strength and resilience the hospital sees in its patients every day.

Over the course of 29 hours, 12 minutes and 16 seconds through the heart of the Colorado Rockies, Fragoso endured one of the toughest ultramarathons in the world – an event that has defeated him twice before. But this year, with a renewed sense of hope, Fragoso set out to finally cross the finish line by combining his passion for running with a purpose near and dear to his heart – the patients cared for at Manning Family Children’s. The vision for 100 miles. 100 kids. 1 mission. was born.

Fragoso Honors Kids During Ultramarathon

For each mile, all 100, he carried the name of a patient to honor their inspiring stories, with the goal of raising awareness and mission-supporting funds along the way. The community joined the movement through peak partner sponsorships, individual mile sponsorships, matching donations and outright gifts of all sizes – adding up to more than $250,000 raised in support of the hospital’s mission.

“We are all capable of doing more than we think we can,” shared Fragoso. “This race is incredibly tough. It knocks you down, challenges your every being, strips you raw both physically and mentally. But it is also a beautiful, transformative process of overcoming, pushing boundaries to the limit, and surrounding oneself with support systems to help get you through. That is what I experienced this year in Leadville, and that is also what I see every single day in our patients at Manning Family Children’s who are facing the toughest mountains.”

The Leadville Tail 100 Run began Saturday morning, Aug. 16 at 4 a.m., taking Fragoso from the town of Leadville, Colorado, the highest elevation town in the U.S., through surrounding terrain, including a climb up, down and back over Hope Pass with more than 15,000 feet of elevation gain.

“As I worked through my own pain, doubt, exhaustion, sleep deprivation and a lot of suffering – I was strong enough and determined enough to persevere because I had the strength of our patients, and our amazing community, carrying me through each step of this journey. And together, we made it to the finish line,” Fragoso added.

In It Together

As Fragoso approached the finish line at mile 99, he was met by Manning Family Children’s patient, 15-year-old Marelo, who helped pace him across the finish line for the first time. Fragoso invited Marelo to join him in Leadville to help represent all 100 patients that he dedicated this run to.

Marelo, who was born with spina bifida, has become expert at defying the odds. His initial diagnosis was grim, and doctors said that he would have no quality of life. His family made it their mission to give their son the best life he could possibly have, spending day after day in occupational therapy and coping with the challenges that came with his diagnosis, including epilepsy and hydrocephalus requiring a shunt. With 20 operations under his belt, Marelo has had more surgeries than birthdays.

As Marelo grew, he developed an interest in wheelchair sports, completing his first 10K in 2024, with Fragoso by his side. Marelo’s need for speed hasn’t stopped since. “I wasn’t supposed to be able to do all these things I currently do,” he said. “You’re only going to hurt yourself if you believe you can’t. But if you try, you might find out that you can.”

“When I think about what I went through over the course of 29 hours, it is nothing compared to what our kids go through,” added Fragoso. “Kids like Brian, who has every reason to, but never gives up. Or kids like Abron who spent three years undergoing chemotherapy to cure his Leukemia… and so many other resilient and brave kids. They motivate me to push my own limits and to overcome.”

The Leadville Ultramarathon

The Leadville Trail 100 Run, also known as the “Race Across the Sky”, was first held in 1983 and was created by Ken Chlouber, a miner who wanted to bring attention to the town of Leadville after the closure of the Climax Mine. It has since become one of the most iconic ultramarathons in the world. Over the years, the Leadville Trail 100 Run has attracted top athletes from around the globe as they come to Leadville for the ultimate test of Grit, Guts and Determination, on their quest for the coveted silver and gold belt buckle.

To learn more about the 100 miles. 100 kids. 1 mission. movement visit www.100miles100kids.org.

About Manning Family Children’s

Manning Family Children’s is a 263-bed, nonprofit academic pediatric medical center that offers comprehensive healthcare services, including over 40 pediatric specialties, just for children. With more than 600 pediatric providers, Manning Family Children’s offers a comprehensive array of specialized pediatric services in Louisiana and the Gulf South.

In addition to its main campus located in New Orleans, Children’s operates a network of specialty clinics across Louisiana, including in Covington, Baton Rouge, Alexandria, Lafayette, and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Children’s offers primary care at 14 convenient locations, along with a network of statewide pediatric affiliations.

Children’s is a proud member of LCMC Health, a Louisiana-based, not-for-profit hospital system which also includes New Orleans East Hospital, Touro, University Medical Center New Orleans, West Jefferson Medical Center, East Jefferson General Hospital, Lakeview Hospital, and Lakeside Hospital. Learn more at manningchildren’s.org.