Manning Announces Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment Center

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Manning Family Children’s has announced the recruitment of Michelle Sykes, MD, PhD, an expert pediatric cardiologist who will lead the Gulf South’s first program for pediatric pulmonary hypertension as a member of its Heart Center. Dr. Sykes will serve as Medical Director of the new Manning Family Children’s Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment and Research Center, and will serve as a professor in the Department of Pediatrics at LSU Health New Orleans.

Dr. Sykes holds a B.S. degree in Aerospace Engineering with Highest Honors from the Georgia Institute of Technology, where she went on to earn a PhD in Bioengineering. She then earned an MD degree from the Medical College of Georgia, followed by residency training in General Pediatrics at UT Southwestern / Children’s Medical Center in Dallas.

Dr. Sykes completed a fellowship in pediatric cardiology at Harvard Medical School and Boston Children’s Hospital, where she also completed a program in Clinical and Translational Science. She completed her training with an Advanced Fellowship in Pediatric Pulmonary Hypertension at Stanford University School of Medicine and Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital in Palo Alto, California.

“Dr. Sykes brings nationally leading expertise in the field of pediatric cardiology to the Heart Center at Manning Family Children’s,” said Dr. Mark Kline, Chief Medical Officer and Physician-in-Chief at Manning Family Children’s. “We are thrilled to add her outstanding experience, and passion for pulmonary hypertension, which will be a new sub-specialty service offered for the first time in the Gulf South.”

Dr. Sykes most recently served as Assistant Professor in the Department of Pediatrics and Division of Pediatric Cardiology at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine and UK HealthCare in Lexington, Kentucky, where she led the establishment and development of a pediatric pulmonary hypertension service and program.

Board Certified by the American Board of Pediatrics in both Pediatrics and Pediatric Cardiology, Dr. Sykes has participated in numerous regional and national speaking engagements and has contributed to nearly 20 research papers and peer-reviewed articles, in addition to participating in many key industry-sponsored research projects.

“I am excited to join the medical staff at Manning Family Children’s in January,” said Dr. Sykes. “I look forward to working with the expert team within the Heart Center to build the region’s first pulmonary hypertension program, an important addition that will help ensure that comprehensive pediatric cardiac care is available close to home.”

The Heart Center at Manning Family Children’s provides comprehensive evaluation and treatment of patients with congenital cardiovascular disorders, from before birth, through childhood and into adulthood. The accomplished and dedicated team of specialists includes physicians, surgeons, nurses and support staff who are trained to care for the unique needs of children with heart disease, as well as their families.

For 70 years, Manning Family Children’s has proudly served as Louisiana’s only, freestanding, comprehensive children’s hospital with more than 600 pediatric-trained providers and 3,000 employees solely dedicated to the care of kids.

In addition to comprehensive services offered at its main campus in New Orleans, Children’s operates a robust network of more than 30 satellite locations, pediatric affiliations across Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast, and robust and long- community programs designed to meet the health needs of the diverse communities it serves. At the heart of its mission, Manning Family Children’s is committed to delivering expert care for every child, every time – regardless of the family’s ability to pay.

About Manning Family Children’s

Manning Family Children’s is a 263-bed, non-profit academic pediatric medical center that offers comprehensive healthcare services, including over 40 pediatric specialties, just for children. With more than 600 pediatric providers, Manning Family Children’s offers a comprehensive array of specialized pediatric services in Louisiana and the Gulf South.

In addition to its main campus located in New Orleans, Children’s operates a network of specialty clinics across Louisiana, including in Covington, Baton Rouge, Alexandria, Lafayette, and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Children’s offers primary care at 17 convenient locations, along with a network of statewide pediatric affiliations. Children’s is a proud member of LCMC Health, a Louisiana-based, not-for-profit hospital system which also includes New Orleans East Hospital, Touro, University Medical Center New Orleans, West Jefferson Medical Center, East Jefferson General Hospital, Lakeview Hospital, and Lakeside Hospital. Learn more at manningchildrens.org.