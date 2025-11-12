Manning 4th Annual Holiday Parade Returns

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The 4th annual Manning Family Children’s Holiday Parade will take place in downtown New Orleans Dec. 6, starting at 11:00 a.m. The event, which has been nominated for the second year in a row as a Top 10 holiday parade among USA Today readers, is back with its traditional downtown New Orleans route and signature throws.

Celebrating the holiday season in New Orleans, the 30-float parade will include custom, holiday-themed floats that feature animatronic props, intelligent lighting systems, special effects and audio systems, along with traditional rider floats, bringing the joy and magic of the holiday season to tens of thousands of parade-goers, along with those tuning in from home via the WDSU two-hour parade broadcast and one-hour preshow telethon.

“We are proud to continue this now beloved family tradition to help kick off the holiday season here in New Orleans,” said Lucio A. Fragoso, President and CEO of Manning Family Children’s. “We invite the community to join us for a day of joy and fun as we celebrate the season of giving and gratitude, while celebrating our vital, 70-year mission and bold new chapter for kids as we proudly renamed to Manning Family Children’s earlier this year.”

The parade will also feature high-flying helium balloons with a few new designs this year, along with dozens of New Orleans’ beloved marching groups and bands, and of course, Santa himself along with his cast of holiday characters. Leading the parade will be a very special King and two Queens, who are Manning Family Children’s patients, 11-year-old Abron, 7-year-old Jules and 9-year-old Abigail.

“The holiday season is one of the most wonderful times of the year here in New Orleans,” said Barry Kern, President and CEO of Kern Studios. “Local families and tourists alike will line the streets of our traditional downtown route on December 6 as we enjoy the season like only New Orleans can. Kern Studios is proud to partner with Manning Family Children’s again this year to bring kids and families this opportunity to experience joy and wonder together.”

“New Orleans has so much to offer for both tourists and locals alike throughout the holiday season – and there is no better way to kick off Holidays New Orleans Style than with a parade,” said Alice Glenn, Executive Vice President for New Orleans and Company. “We encourage you to come out and line the route on December 6, and while you are downtown, take time to also visit the many wonderful restaurants, hotels and holiday experiences also taking place.”

Patients at Manning Family Children’s have been busy decorating custom-made and adorned plastic ornaments that will be given out as signature throws this year. Each one-of-a-kind ornament includes a tag with the patient’s name.

Marriott Packages

Returning for the second year, Manning Family Children’s is partnering with the New Orleans Marriott family of properties to offer hotel and experience packages. Discounted room rates are being offered as part of the Papa Noel holiday package for parade weekend, and the New Orleans Sheraton is holding a viewing party with reserved balcony and street viewing areas available. A portion of proceeds will be donated back to Manning Family Children’s through Children’s Miracle Network. View all the details and booking information at nolaholidayparade.com.

Parade Route

The Manning Family Children’s Holiday Parade will begin at the corner of Esplanade Avenue and North Peters Street, traveling North Peters to Decatur Street through the vibrant French Market toward Jackson Square and Oscar Dunn Park. The parade will then make its way back to North Peters, turning right on Canal Street, with a U-turn on Burgundy Street, traveling back through downtown to Tchoupitoulas Street, ending at St. Joseph Street.

WDSU Live

For those who can’t catch the parade in-person, WDSU will televise the parade live via a three-hour special broadcast. Programming will begin at 10 a.m. with a special hourlong introduction that highlights the impact of Manning Family Children’s, shares inspiring patient stories, and helps raise important funds for the hospital. The parade broadcast can be viewed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To learn more about the Manning Family Children’s Holiday Parade and sponsorship opportunities, visit nolaholidayparade.com.

Manning Holiday Parade Sponsors

The Manning Family Children’s Holiday Parade is made possible in partnership with Kern Studios, NewOrleans.com, WDSU, Audacy and many other supporters. Sponsors include b1BANK, Chick-fil-A New Orleans, Coca-Cola United, Downtown Development District, the French Market District, Louisiana Feed Your Soul and Keesler Federal Credit Union.