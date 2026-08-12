Mandeville Marketplace Sells for $8.09M

NEW ORLEANS – SRS Real Estate Partners has completed the $8.09 million sale of Mandeville Marketplace, a 62,324-square-foot retail center located at 619 N. Causeway Boulevard in Mandeville, LA. Situated on six acres, the property is fully occupied by five tenants with anchor tenants including Altitude Trampoline Park and Crunch Fitness.

SRS Capital Markets Vice Presidents Sabrina Sapienza and Chad Lieber represented the seller, a Louisiana-based owner. The buyer was a Louisiana-based private investor who was in a 1031exchange and was represented by Ben Stalter with Maestri & Murrell.

“This deal presented multiple challenges during the escrow period including several extensions driven by a challenging debt environment on the buyer’s down-leg property. During that time, we worked closely with Ben Stalter and his client to continue to make the transaction process and seamless as possible,” said Sapienza.

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“The seller originally acquired the property following the departure of a previous tenant. By successfully securing two strong anchor tenants, they revitalized the center, bringing new energy and renewed momentum to the Mandeville area” said Leiber.

Built in 1988, the Mandeville Marketplace property includes 200 parking spaces and is proximate to U.S Highway 190. It is within a dense retail corridor with other national retailers including HomeGoods, Ross Dress for Less, PetSmart, TJ Maxx and Target, among others.

In 2026, SRS Capital Markets has completed more than $1.6 billion in deal volume comprised of more than 400 transactions across the nation. SRS currently has in excess of 900 properties actively on the market with a market value surpassing $4.3 billion.