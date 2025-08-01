Making August a Month of Renewal

Living in New Orleans 20 years post Katrina, I have had to learn and love the month of August. I will tell you, a few years after 2005, August would give me anxiety issues, but now, 20 years later, I have found ways to overcome that anxiety and make August a month of renewal.

My wife and I are starting off this month with a nice long vacation with the best couple friends on the planet. What is great about this trip is that it gives Andrea and I the ability to renew our devotion to each other and plan out the next 35 years, as we enter a new stage of our life with the blessing of a family of 14 by years-end. A relationship renewal.

In business, August is the month the staff all come together and begin to plan next calendar year’s business opportunities. We look forward to team meetings and discussing new projects while planning a new year of award-winning storytelling. A business renewal.

August is also back to school and back to football. This fall, we are taking advantage of the state business reimbursement program and many staff members are taking classes to improve their technical skills along with personal development. A growth renewal.

As for football, it is my favorite sports season. I am always optimistic about the Saints and this year I feel the boys in black and gold will surprise a lot of people. A new coach brings about new opportunities, and in the NFL there is always that surprise team — this year the Saints could be that surprise team. A fan renewal.

So, this August, I challenge you to come up with your own renewal, to find something to start fresh again or create something new.

Todd Matherne, CEO and Publisher

Renaissance Publishing