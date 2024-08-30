Making A Difference In New Orleans

Recently, I had the opportunity to visit with Sonny Lee and get an update on the work Son of a Saint is doing throughout our community.

Sonny’s presentation was incredibly eye opening and meeting his team was inspirational. He has a unique way of making you feel welcome while allowing you to be open and engage with his organization. You feel part of the team immediately, and he appeals to your heart so together you can find ways to become a part of the solution.

If you would like to know more, visit sonofasaint.org.

Speaking of people making a difference, at a recent New Orleans Chamber board meeting we received a presentation from Nathaniel Fields, who is heading up the homeless initiative for the city under Councilmember Leslie Harris’ office. He gave an update on the city services and processes that are helping these members of our community get help and off the streets. They have lined up great supporters to help this population in New Orleans. Home for Good is the support organization and has partnered with New Orleans & Company, New Orleans Convention Center, United Way of Southeast Louisiana, Greater New Orleans Foundation and many more great organizations.

If you would like to know more, visit homeforgoodneworleans.org.

Finally, as we move past Labor Day and prepare for the fourth quarter, our team is also planning for a great 2025. The New Orleans region will be in the national spotlight and on the world stage as we host the Super Bowl February 9, 2025, and Jefferson Parish turns 200 on February 11. It’s going to be one incredible week.

This is an exciting time for our region, and our editorial team is looking forward to telling more award-winning stories.

Todd Matherne, CEO and Publisher

Renaissance Publishing