MakeGood Unveils 3-D Printed Toddler Mobility Trainer

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — MakeGood, Inc., an award-winning disability design nonprofit, has announced the launch of the 3D-Printed Toddler Mobility Trainer, a low-cost, open-source mobility device designed to increase independence, coordination and social development for young children with mobility challenges.

The device, which functions similarly to a pediatric wheelchair, can be produced on a consumer-grade 3D printer for about $150. MakeGood developed the design to address a critical global shortage of affordable early mobility devices—an issue compounded by limited commercial options and frequent insurance denials. The mobility trainer is suitable for children ages 1 to 8 and is intended to be manufactured by families, hospitals, schools and community organizations around the world.

“This important mobility chair combines the culmination of knowledge of disability design and 3D printing into a device that anyone can make at home for a low cost,” said Founder and Executive Director, Noam Platt. “The extremely low cost, for such a high-quality assistive device, is unheard of. Our clinical partners tell us that this will change early childhood mobility outcomes for generations. We estimate there are more than two million kids in need of this device in the U.S. alone. There are hospitals, schools and individuals on six continents excited for this device, and we cannot wait to see the impact.”

MakeGood Toddler Mobility Trainer Design

The 3D Toddler Mobility Trainer is intentionally colorful and playful, designed to blend seamlessly into children’s everyday environments at home or school. Its low height allows children to engage with peers at eye level, supporting social interaction and reducing stigma. The device serves a wide range of users, including children with Cerebral Palsy, Spina Bifida and those who experienced underdevelopment during NICU stays. Many young users ultimately progress from the mobility trainer to crawling and walking.

MakeGood collaborated with industrial design firm LINK PBC and partner nonprofit TOM Global to create the design. Companies including Bambu Lab and Cookiecad sponsored 3D printers and materials used during prototyping and testing.

Community Impact

The project has generated broad appeal among families, clinicians and disability advocates. New Orleans rapper Master P recently assembled one of the chairs for a local family and is featured in MakeGood’s assembly video. His participation highlights the device’s community-centered mission and the joy it brings to children and families.

“With over a billion people living with disabilities daily, it’s time to reimagine our built environment for a more equitable society,” MakeGood said in a statement.

The 3D Toddler Mobility Trainer joins MakeGood’s growing roster of free, open-source assistive devices. These include the Palm Pen Holder which is designed to improve writing comfort, the Pen Ball which makes it easier to use a phone with limited hand mobility, and the Phone Cuff which makes smartphones easier to use. Files for all the devices are available on the Bambu Lab MakerWorld website.

The nonprofit is seeking donations to continue developing new designs that expand access to functional, affordable disability technology.

For more information or to support MakeGood’s continued efforts please visit the website at MakeGood.Design or follow MakeGood on Instagram @makegoodnola.

About MakeGood

MakeGood is a New Orleans based nonprofit dedicated to providing innovative design and manufacturing to the disability community. MakeGood is a resource locally and nationally for anyone who needs an assistive technology solution, utilizing the latest design tools and technology to deliver life enhancing devices to people of all ages.

MakeGood also provides licensed architectural design services to individuals and partner nonprofits. Since its founding in 2021, MakeGood has delivered over 3000 assistive devices and impacted hundreds of students through its design and educational programs and has been internationally recognized for excellence in assistive design and technology.