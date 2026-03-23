Make-A-Wish Expands Louisiana Presence

NEW ORLEANS – Make-A-Wish is expanding its presence and leadership in Louisiana with more than 300 children across the state currently on the waiting list.

That momentum began in 1980, when eight-year-old Chris Greicius’ wish to become a police officer sparked the creation of Make-A-Wish. From that single wish grew a national movement grounded in one simple truth: hope can be life-changing. Since its inception, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 400,000 wishes across the United States and its territories—an impact made possible by donors, partners, and nearly 20,000 volunteers who help bring wishes to life each year.

Today, that impact continues at a remarkable pace. On average, a wish is granted every 33 minutes somewhere in the U.S. and its territories—more than 40 wishes every day—through 57 chapters nationwide serving every community across the country.

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Rooted in Resilience

The Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana chapter reflects that same spirit of resilience and growth. In 2005, following Hurricane Katrina, Make-A-Wish Louisiana merged with the Texas Gulf Coast chapter to ensure uninterrupted services for critically ill children during one of the most devastating moments in the region’s history. What began as a response to crisis has evolved into a strong, unified, bi-state chapter—one that leverages shared leadership and resources to deliver hope.

Today, Louisiana is emerging as a dynamic force within the chapter, intentionally expanding its local presence, leadership, and impact. Over the past two years alone, more than 250 wishes have been granted for children across Louisiana. While that progress reflects extraordinary effort, it has also revealed the depth of need: more than 300 children across the state are currently waiting for their wishes to be fulfilled.

That reality has sharpened the chapter’s focus and accelerated momentum—fueling increased investment in leadership, governance, and fundraising capacity to meet growing demand.

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Leadership Strengthening to Meet Growing Need

To support this growth, the chapter has invested significantly in strengthening board leadership and governance. The Louisiana Board includes respected business and civic leaders such as Scott Ballard (Ballard Brands), Oric Walker (Atmos Energy), William Windham and Steve Landry.

The board recently welcomed additional new leaders including Advisor Irving Warshauer, and Board Members Dana Bledsoe and Sam Zurich III, further strengthening its ability to guide sustainable growth and deepen community impact.

Two of the newest board members bring depth through their professional dedication to children and families. Dana Bledsoe, CEO of Ochsner Children’s, contributes an invaluable perspective from the front lines of pediatric healthcare. Her extensive executive leadership experience and commitment to compassionate care help ensure that medically fragile children remain central to the chapter’s mission.

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Joining her is Sam Zurich III, Shareholder and President of Kullman Firm, whose expertise in complex employment law and governance adds strategic rigor to the board’s work. A trusted advisor to Fortune 100 and 500 companies, Zurich’s leadership strengthens the chapter’s long-term sustainability and capacity to scale responsibly.

Leadership Driving Momentum Across Louisiana

Momentum in Louisiana is being propelled by strong, engaged leadership at the bi-state level. The Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana chapter is led by Shelly Millwee, President and CEO, a seasoned nonprofit executive recognized for building mission-driven organizations, cultivating high-impact partnerships, and expanding services for children and families.

Since assuming her role in January 2023, Millwee has spent significant time across Louisiana building strong relationships with medical, civic, and philanthropic partners – demonstrating a deep commitment to the state and to ensuring every eligible child can experience the life-changing power of a wish.

That leadership focus has translated into measurable results. Last year, the Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana chapter granted a total of 650 wishes, with 130 of those wishes fulfilled for children in Louisiana – a clear demonstration of the chapter’s growing capacity and reach.

Momentum is also reflected in the chapter’s expanded staff capacity and infrastructure. The organization recently added two key fundraising leaders – Tommy Fonseca, Director of Development for Louisiana, and Ashlyn Matute, Development Manager of South Louisiana – significantly increasing local capacity to grow partnerships, strengthen philanthropy, and deepen community engagement across the region.

Today, five staff members are based in the Metairie office, supported by a second office in Houston that anchors the chapter’s broader bi-state footprint. Together, these teams are helping fuel wish-granting momentum in a state where the need continues to grow and where more than 300 children are still waiting for their wishes to be fulfilled.

World Wish Month and Community Visibility

That shared commitment to hope shines brightly during April’s World Wish Month, a national celebration that underscores the collective impact of wish-granting communities. Across Louisiana, iconic landmarks are illuminated in blue – including the Caesars Superdome, the Governor’s Mansion, and the Crescent City Connection – visibly demonstrating statewide support for wish children and their families.

These blue-lit landmarks also recognize the extraordinary generosity of Mrs. Gayle Benson and the Ochsner Health System. Their partnership, launched last year, will result in 28 wishes granted to children across Louisiana—transforming philanthropic leadership into unforgettable moments of joy, strength, and resilience.

The illuminated landmarks serve as a powerful symbol: Louisiana stands with wish kids, celebrates their courage, and believes in the life-changing power of a wish.

Looking Ahead

Visibility matters. It tells children facing critical illness that they are seen, supported, and surrounded by people who care. And it reminds donors, volunteers, and partners—known collectively as WishMakers—that their commitment creates real, measurable impact. Last year alone, Make-A-Wish granted more than 15,700 wishes nationwide, each one strengthening hope at a critical moment in a child’s life.

As the Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana chapter looks ahead, the future is bright. With strengthened leadership, an engaged and expanding board, trusted medical partners, and philanthropic champions, Make-A-Wish continues transforming hope into action—one wish at a time.

That forward momentum will continue with the chapter’s first annual Wish Classic Golf Tournament, scheduled for September 10, 2026, at TPC of Louisiana, bringing supporters together to help ensure every waiting child receives the life-changing power of a wish.

To support Make-A-Wish’s work in Louisiana, visit www.wish.org/texgulf. The chapter is seeking wish-granting and special-event volunteers and welcomes engagement from community and corporate leaders committed to helping grant more wishes for children across Louisiana. Wishes are granted to children ages 2 ½ to 18 years of age, diagnosed with a critical illness who have never had a wish granted before. To refer a qualifying child, visit www.wish.org/texgulf.